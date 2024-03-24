A video of Lil Win reacting to his ongoing feud with Martha Ankomha has gone viral online

The actor has confessed in a recent interview that he was ready to apologise to Martha Ankomah publicly

Many people who commented on the video praised the actor on his efforts to resolve the matter

Popular Ghanaian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has said he is ready to apologize to colleague actress Martha Ankomah publicly.

This comes after Martha Ankomah has filed a lawsuit against Lil Win for making disparaging comments about her.

Reacting to the recent developments, Lil Win, in an interview with Oyerepa TV, explained that as entertainers, having disagreements does not mean they are enemies or hate each other.

He also expressed plans to hold a press conference to address his perceived feud with the Ghanaian actress.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Lil Win's recent interview, which was posted on the Facebook page of Oyerepa Live, had raked in over 17,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the disclosure by Lil Win

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the actor over his plan to apologize to Martha Ankomah

Sarah Odi commented:

Apologies doesn't change your vision or name well done i love you for the statement

Henry Owusuansah reacted:

I really love him and respect him alot . He has prepared his mind

Yahya Yussif commented:

Wizy is great, wisdom and humbleness is all man need in the world.

Kudjo Alex Last Bee wrote:

Wise statement by kojo monday borns always speak intelligence

Boadi Mirabel stated:

So is this guy they said he's pompous, proud and arrogant, wow humility on display. But on a second tot uncle kojo is it the brofo aspect that made you apologize

Martha Ankomah gives update on defamation suit against Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Martha Ankomah had provided an update on her defamation suit against Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win'.

She said the case was still in court and had not been settled even though not much had been said about it.

In an interview with UTV, she stated that she believed in the justice system and would triumph because Ghana's laws do not allow people to insult others without provocation.

