Duncan Mighty has arrived in Ghana to activate this forthcoming album, which features Stonebwoy

In an interview, the Nigerian crooner shared the backstory of his collaboration with Stonebwoy

A video of the artistes together has caught the attention of many fans, who have begun counting down to the song's release

Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty has disclosed in a recent interview that Stonebwoy will be on his upcoming album.

Speaking to 3MusicTV's Culture Daily team, Duncan Mighty spoke highly of Stonebwoy and established that their upcoming project was a great fusion of Nigeria and Ghana.

The upcoming collaboration has got scores of fans excited as they look forward to the song's release.

Stonebwoy and Duncan Mighty Photo source: Facebook/DuncanMighty, Facebook/Stonebwoy

Duncan Mighty spotted with Stonebwoy

According to Duncan Mighty, his new song with Stonebwoy is a classic production he has had since 2017, and he has been waiting for the right person to fit the song until he met Stonebwoy.

The artistes are believed to have recorded the song on March 27, several days after his performance at the newly launched MAD Club in Accra.

In a video of the Obiaanuju hitmaker in the studio with Stonebwoy, the Nigerian confessed that he didn't see their collaboration song coming.

Stonebwoy established that the collaboration with Duncan Mighty signifies his efforts to deepen the connection between Ghana and Nigeria.

Recently, the Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, in his CNN African Voices feature, re-affirmed his commitment to ensuring that African music dominates on the world stage

Fans react to Stonebwoy's meetup with Duncan Mighty

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to Stonebwoy and Duncan Mighty's upcoming collaboration.

@who_else_is_YG said:

i just love how stonebwoy is moving.

@kuu_ire noted:

Their collaboration will be amazing!!!

big7record added:

1Gad & Wene Mighty ❤️

Stonebwoy introduces Odumodublvk at the African Games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had dished out a magical performance at the 13th African Games closing ceremony in Accra.

The Ghanaian musician, after performing hits from his expansive catalogue spanning nearly two decades, introduced a soon-to-be-released single featuring his fellow Def Jam signee, Odumodublvck.

