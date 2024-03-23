Stonebwoy climaxed the 13th African Games held in Accra with a rivetting performance

The Ghanaian musician performed several songs stretching from his expansive catalogue of hit songs

His performance has caused a frenzy online as fans thronged social media to hail Stonebwoy's performance

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy, known privately as Livingstone Etse Satekla, headlined the 13th African Games closing ceremony in Accra.

On March 23, several musicians across the continent, including Wiyaala, Congo's Innos' B and Cameroon's Stanley Enow, took turns to serenade the teeming audience at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Stonebwoy mounted the stage last with a host of dancers to draw the curtains down on the multi-week African Games.

Stonebwoy Photo source: X/BhimnationFanpage

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy outdoors new song

Stonebwoy began his set with his critically acclaimed record with Angelique Kidjo, which was in consideration for the 66th Grammy Awards and unpaid led several others from his catalogue of hits spanning different genres.

As part of his show, Stonebwoy preached the message of African Unity to inspire the mixed audience at the show.

To climax his performance, Stonebwoy, who had just won Best African Dancehall Entertainer, bragged about his Afro-dancehall status and unveiled an unreleased dancehall song to the audience.

He introduced Nigeria's Odumodublvk on stage and performed his guest verse on the yet-to-be-released dancehall track.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's African Games performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they Stonebwoy's performance.

@kvng_quofi_ said:

Stonebwoy is a real Dancehall act. Like the REAL one

@Jesky_Bhim_ wrote:

That Stonebwoy song (Ekeleme) ft Odumodublvck is a banger. It will take5 over the world. Def Jam (@defjam) we beg this are two of your artistes. Promote this song within all your powers

@yesemewonyansa shared:

Stonebwoy defo one of the dancehall artists I know who doesn’t struggle with live performances. Top top tier

@doggychairman noted:

Stonebwoy Abeg next time, stand on top of the Block stage so that we can all see you feeli feeli

Stonebwoy featured in CNN Africa's mini-documentary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been featured in a new episode of CNN's African Voices mini-documentary.

In the audio-visual, BBC celebrated Stonebwoy's efforts to unite Africans on the continent and in the Diaspora, following in the footsteps of the legendary Bob Marley.

Check

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh