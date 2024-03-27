King Promise has announced a three-stop Asain tour in Bali, Singapore and Jakarta, which comes after the musician raked in significant gains from the Asian market due to his Terminator hit single

Scores of fans have taken to social media to hail King Promise ahead of his daring move

YEN.com.gh spoke with talent manager and music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the potential of King Promise's upcoming tour

Ghanaian artiste King Promise has announced dates and cities for an upcoming Asian Tour.

On March 26, the Terminator hitmaker shared a post online, saying:

"My first Asia Run! Counting my blessings! Can’t wait to see you, Singapore, Bali & Jakarta."

Details on his website suggest that King Promise will throng Canada next after his Asian tour.

Tickets for King Promise's Asian tour go on sale

Asia became one of King Promise's crucial markets after his monster hit, Terminator, dropped last year.

The song's infectious viral challenge became a hit in several Asian countries, including the Philippines and Indonesia, where he will be playing in May as part of the newly announced tour.

YEN.com.gh recalls an explosive moment when an Indonesian football player performed the viral Terminator challenge to celebrate his goal.

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh that the Asian market has been ripe for King Promise ever since Terminator came out last year.

"I don't think it's too late but i'd say the tour is a daring move. The data shows that the tour is feasible and if successfully executed will be one King Promise's biggest wins in his music career," Boadu-Ayeboafoh added.

Netizens react to King Promise's upcoming tour

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about King Promise's tour.

@MenameisAllen said:

Gregory!!!!!!!! Go let them know your craft and “wealth”

@1VybELMONEY wrote:

We need you in China too

@fargovenus noted:

You're bigger than shatta wale in my book

Philippino clubbers jam to Terminator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise's Terminator had gained ground in the Philippines.

A video of some ravers in an ecstatic mood as they sang King Promise's Terminator song while performing the challenge got many Ghanaians excited.

