Stonebwoy has begun preparations to offload his next studio album after the critically acclaimed 5th Dimension album

In his CNN African Voices episode, the music was spotted working with several Jamaican talents for the upcoming project

The artiste says the next project will build on the highly successful 5th Dimension album as he tried to increase his dominance globally

On March 24, Stonebwoy, privately known as Livingstone Etse Satekla, released his critically acclaimed 5th Dimension album.

The album has become one of Stonebwoy's most successful projects as the artiste continues to bask in his local and international strides.

In his recent feature on the CNN African Voices mini-documentary, Stonebwoy disclosed that he had started working on the next album after the 5th Dimension.

Stonebwoy works with Jamaican artistes for his next album

In the feature, CNN Africa's Larry Madowo spotlighted the successes of Stonebwoy with the 5th Dimension.

After the project's release, Stonebwoy went on a sold-out European tour, a single off the project; Manodzi was in consideration for the Grammys, and he filled the 40k capacity Accra Sports Stadium for his own concert.

The musician says his next album is to build on that and continue his efforts towards his aim of dominating the globe with African music.

In a portion of the documentary, Stonebwoy was spotted in a studio session with Jamaican artistes Black H3ro, Chichiching, and Kaylan Arnold.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's upcoming album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they expressed their anticipation for the upcoming album.

@KwasiStone1 said:

1GAD. Thank you CNN

@LilEazy36 wrote:

From teen to something

@BineyKoby commented:

Stonebwoy Dey job waa

Stonebwoy climaxes the 13th African Games in grand style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had dished out a magical performance at the closing ceremony for the just-ended 13th African Games in Ghana.

The musician performed several hits from his expansive catalogue and climaxed the show with a sneak peek of a soon-to-be-released single featuring Nigeria's OdumoduBlvck.

