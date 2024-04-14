Joel Atinga caused a frenzy online as he began his highly anticipated Guinness World Record attempt for the longest Khebab grilling marathon by an individual

The attempt, which began at the Legon City Mall on April 11, is expected to run until Sunday, April 14

Numerous socialites have passed through the venue to support Atinga's mission

On April 14, Atinga Nsobila Joel began his daring attempt to become the new record holder for the longest barbecue grilling marathon.

The young Ghanaian who hails from the North is set to grill over 1000 sticks of khebab from April 12 to 14, and he would have clocked 90 hours in his attempt.

Atinga's attempt has caught the attention of numerous Ghanaians who aim to get a bit of Atinga's delicacies.

Dancegod Lloyd, Kojo Junior and Quamina MP show up for Atinga

Atinga's televised attempt has currently crossed the 50th-hour mark with 40 more to go.

The event has become a meeting ground for the hip and cool in Accra to connect and interact.

On the first day, social media influencers KalyJay, Asiedu Mends, Kenneth Awotwe Darko and more who helped Atinga's attempt gain momentum online were spotted at the Legon City Mall.

In a video from Day 2 of Atinga's attempt, Ghanaian choreographer DancegodLloyd was also spotted with musicians Quamina MP, OlivetheBoy and influencer Kojo Junior.

Netizens react to Atinga's attempt so far

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Atinga's progress.

@DonDeli4 said:

The photos wey dey come from the khebab-a-thon de3 memes nkoaa o

@KofiTweneboah12 wrote:

It's a lie. stop throwing dust into the people's eye. They only serve the meat to people they know, don't let it look like whoever goes there will get some of the meat

@mrlukmvn added:

By the time Atinga go finish this khebabathon, everybody for there go start bark at one another.

Atinga unveils his motivation for his GWR attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Atinga had opened up about what motivated him to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest khebab grilling marathon.

The young man from the Northern region said his attempt was a mission to address the stereotype and stigma around the business of selling khebab.

