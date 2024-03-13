Ghana has had several Guinness World Records attempts since Afua Asantewaa's explosive sing-a-thon last year

Atinga Joel's upcoming longest khebab grilling marathon is another GWR attempt which has increasingly gained fans' interests

The new GWR contender has opened up about his motivation behind the upcoming attempt

Young Ghanaian man Joel Nsobila Atinga set the internet ablaze after he declared his intention to compete for the longest khebab grilling marathon record by an individual.

Scores of fans have taken a significant interest in the upcoming attempt powered by their love for the meat snack, also known as chichinga.

While fans have expressed their enthusiasm about his attempt with a lot of funny remarks, Atinga has shared a touching inspiration to embark on this new journey.

Atinga shares motivation behind khebab-a-thon

According to Atinga, a graduate of the University of Development Studies, he decided to contend for the record as a means to shoot down the stigma around khebab sellers and expose it

The young man established his aim, saying, "Most people do not appreciate the economic importance of the khebab business. I hope to help increase public appreciation of the value of khebab making and selling in the country and to expose to as many patrons as possible the nutritional and health values of the product."

For Atinga Joel who is already in the business, he believes he has amassed the experience to showcase his meat grilling forte to the world and put the Northern Region on the map.

Netizens react to Atinga's upcoming GWR attempt.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their anticipation for Atinga's khebab-a-thon.

@DASeraphine said:

Thursday- Sunday? Brilliant!!!

@youngcephas wrote:

We have to encourage him to go till Monday morning

@BKabutey shared:

My goodness. I’ll make time to go support him

@Fentuo_ remarked:

This guy be smart. He dey come start the day after Eid -ul Fitr. It’s not by accident . We will be there

Atinga unveils venue for khebab-a-thon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Atinga had added more details about his upcoming Guinness World Record attempt.

Fans were head over heels to learn about the venue chosen by Atinga for the highly anticipated khebab-a-thon.

Source: YEN.com.gh