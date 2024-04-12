Atinga Joel has began his highly anticipated Guinness World Records endeavour in Accra

The young man is set to break and set a new record for the longest khebab grilling marathon by an individual

Netizens couldn't wait to munch on the first set of meals that came from Atinga's kitchen

Ghana's Atinga Joel threw the internet into a frenzy with the announcement of his Guinness World Records attempt.

The young man from Tamale has finally began his attempt at the Legon City Mall in Accra.

Before the attempt, Atinga had assured fans that he has been grilling khebab for over a decade and was well-groomed by his father who leveraged the business to care for him and his siblings.

Khebab-a-thon: Ghanaian Man Fights For A Bite As Atinga Serves The First Batch Of Chichinga Photo source: Facebok/Gasconysfocal, Facebook/YENcomgh, Facebook/JoelAtinga

Source: Facebook

Accra turns up for Atinga's khebab-a-thon

Scores of renowned personalities were spotted on the Day 1 of Atinga's Khebab-a-thon which began on April 11 and will ran till April 14.

Talk of influencers, KalyJay and Asiedu Mends whose online posts turned the anticipation for Atinga's event up a notch.

YEN.com.gh sighted a video of a young guest at Atinga's khebab marathon who couldn't wait to get a bite of the first set of khebab.

Netizens react to Atinga's efforts so far

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their anticipation for Atinga's marathon.

Kwabena Asante said:

On my way koraaa. Atinga b3wi Atinga nnd3

Karim Latif commented:

Which one too be khebab-A-Athon again

David Roylze noted:

I say this Khebab thon thing People will set table with Beer,Guinness etc to chill at that Place till it is all over. You just wait for it.

Abygurl Akua Eyram commented:

Beware of dog meat ooh

Atinga uveils his motivation for his GWR attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Atinga had opened up about what motivated him to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest khebab grilling marathon.

The young man from the Northern region said his attempt was a mission to address the stereotype and stigma around the business of selling khebab.

Source: YEN.com.gh