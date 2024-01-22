Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, opened up about life after Funny Face and the people she cares about

The actress said that she currently only cares about her mother and her four kids, and they are the people she's now focused on

This comes after Funny Face had an emotional breakdown as he lamented about not getting to see his daughter because he was broke

Vanessa Nicole, the former partner of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, has opened up about her life after their relationship ended. The actress said that she has moved on and is now focused on her mother and her four children, who are the most important people in her life.

Vanessa Nicole spoke to Zionfelix in an exclusive interview, where she shared her current passions. The actress said she was now fully focused on her career as well, adding that acting was her passion.

Vanessa Nicole’s interview comes after Funny Face had an emotional breakdown on social media, where he lamented about not getting to see his daughter because he was broke. The comedian has received a lot of support from his fans and some fellow celebrities who empathised with him. In a Facebook post, Funny Face wrote:

Charley man made some bad choices, and it has cost me .. heeerrhh.. if you won't help me .. pls just don't destroy me to other companies who want to use me for ambassadorial deals so I can gradually gather some small money to see my daughters. Four years dis, I no see my daughters demma face .. cos Charley man damu. If by GODs grace too .. I wanna use the talent HE ( GOD ) has given me .. to gradually pick myself from the floor aah .. pls stop destroying me to companies.

Zionfelix has received backlash from some fans for releasing the interview, saying that he was insensitive and unprofessional.

Asamoah Gyan and others react to Funny Face's plight

In another story, touching reactions from Asamoah Gyan and others have trailed a post where Funny Face acknowledged his financial and family difficulties.

He lamented his inability to secure ambassadorial deals due to some individuals discrediting his brand.

YEN.com.gh has compiled comments that have dominated the trends on X after the actor's post on Facebook.

