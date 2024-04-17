Freezy Macbones: Ghanaian Boxer Gets Emotional As He Visits Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Sees His Gararge
- A video of Freezy Macbones' reaction, after he was given access to Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garage has gone viral online
- The boxer was left in awe over the fleet of expensive cars he saw at the garage
- Many people who commented on the video showered praises on Ernest Ofori Sarpong
Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones was left in disbelief after he paid a courtesy visit to Ghanaian businessman Ernest Ofori Sarpong at his home
The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on @sir.smith's TikTok page, showed the moment Freezy Macbones was granted access to the Ghanaian millionaire's garage.
As if he were going to make a purchase, Freezy Macbones walked majestically as he admired the expensive luxury cars in Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garage.
Obviously taken aback by the cars that had been lined up, Freezy Macbones, who wore a broad smile, said, "If this does not motivate you, then I don't know what else will."
When writing the report, the video raked in over 9000 likes and 100 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Many people who commented on the video felt inspired after getting a sneak peek of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garage.
We'll never be broke in our lives.. Everyone should say Amen.
GOD DID reacted:
Cars dey enjoy AC wey harmattan air wan kill me chaiiii
gustee reacted:
yes is nice to have toys like that,but it break my heart to see our young once investing in cars instead of companies. why,because of our rich elders.
S P 1 that's my boss ,sika mp3 dede
usmanabdulwadud added:
The cars are not my problem ooo but the AC
joezilla2 stated:
God did we all pray to enjoy this can of live before we leave this earth.
Osebo talks about his cars
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo Zaraman went public about keeping luxury cars in good condition in Ghana.
Aside from the rough road that wears out the parts quickly, he added that getting genuine replacements in the country was nearly impossible.
For Osebo, shipping authentic parts for his Benz models was too expensive, so he had to sell some of them.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh