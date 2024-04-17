A video of Freezy Macbones' reaction, after he was given access to Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garage has gone viral online

The boxer was left in awe over the fleet of expensive cars he saw at the garage

Many people who commented on the video showered praises on Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones was left in disbelief after he paid a courtesy visit to Ghanaian businessman Ernest Ofori Sarpong at his home

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on @sir.smith's TikTok page, showed the moment Freezy Macbones was granted access to the Ghanaian millionaire's garage.

Freezy Macbones visits Ernest Ofori Sarpong Photo credit: @sir.smith/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As if he were going to make a purchase, Freezy Macbones walked majestically as he admired the expensive luxury cars in Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garage.

Obviously taken aback by the cars that had been lined up, Freezy Macbones, who wore a broad smile, said, "If this does not motivate you, then I don't know what else will."

When writing the report, the video raked in over 9000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who commented on the video felt inspired after getting a sneak peek of Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garage.

Kwame Mensah commented:

We'll never be broke in our lives.. Everyone should say Amen.

GOD DID reacted:

Cars dey enjoy AC wey harmattan air wan kill me chaiiii

gustee reacted:

yes is nice to have toys like that,but it break my heart to see our young once investing in cars instead of companies. why,because of our rich elders.

Stephen Gyasi425 reacted:

S P 1 that's my boss ,sika mp3 dede

usmanabdulwadud added:

The cars are not my problem ooo but the AC

joezilla2 stated:

God did we all pray to enjoy this can of live before we leave this earth.

Osebo talks about his cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo Zaraman went public about keeping luxury cars in good condition in Ghana.

Aside from the rough road that wears out the parts quickly, he added that getting genuine replacements in the country was nearly impossible.

For Osebo, shipping authentic parts for his Benz models was too expensive, so he had to sell some of them.

Source: YEN.com.gh