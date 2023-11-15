A video showing the moment Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong met 12-year-old Nana Frimpong has gone viral

The Ɔdadeɛ Global President seemed delighted as he interacted with the young Presec student who has become an internet sensation

Many people who saw the video commended the boy for entering SHS at a young age

It was a beautiful sight to behold when business mogul and an alumnus of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec) Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong met Nana Frimpong, a 12-year-old Science student of the school.

The 12-year-old who became an internet sensation after he opened up on his age in an interview had the chance to meet Dr Sarpong, the Ɔdadeɛ Global President, apparently when the alumni organised a goal night party to celebrate the school's triumph in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kobbygena_the_blogger showed the adorable moment Nana Frimpong was seen interacting with Dr Sarpong and the CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, who is the also Ɔdadeɛ Global Vice President.

One alumnus who was impressed to see a Presec student at that age even attempted to record the conversation.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 24,000 likes and 150 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video showered praises on the 12-year-old, with some opining that will he likely represent the school at the NSMQ.

Paa Henry indicated:

Who else won’t be surprise to see this young brilliant guy in next math and science quiz

Beatrice Sweetie Ewu replied:

his future is secured and blessed

Mama Yass reacted:

Just give him scholarship to learn for aboard

Nancy commented;

Awwww goosebumps,God bless boy

adwoaAbeyie wrote:

I tap into this blessings for my children

Ofori Sarpong reveals Presec's ambition for NSMQ

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has said the immediate goal of Presec is to record double digits as far as the NSMQ trophy is concerned.

The Ɔdadeɛ Global President said as alumni, they hope to see the school win ten NSMQ titles in the short term.

He also mooted the idea that the time has come for Presec to compete with schools outside the country in competitions like this.

