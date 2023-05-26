Celebrity stylist Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, shared the cost involved in maintaining luxury cars

According to the fashionista, importing genuine car parts from overseas always created a dent in his finances

Osebo added that even though second-hand/used parts were available in Ghana, using them doesn't last as long as the new ones

He disclosed his suffering during an interview on Wheels On YEN, the special cars series by YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman has had much to say about keeping luxury cars in good condition in Ghana.

Aside from the rough road that wears out the parts quickly, he added that getting genuine replacements in the country was nearly impossible.

For Osebo, the cost involved in shipping authentic parts for his Benz models was too expensive that he had to sell some off.

A collage of Osebo posed with his Mercedes-Benz cars in the background Image credit: @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

Osebo is known as a lover of all things fine and expensive, including his means of transport. But his taste for high-end products caused him more than he bargained for.

He told YEN.com.gh's entertainment team the expenditure in maintaining his 14 cars, especially the Mercedes-Benz models.

"Maintainance is not easy, especially for Benz cars, particularly the one with ballon shocks. And if it's 4matic, that one is crazy expensive. Plus, you won't get genuine parts like the shocks to buy in Ghana."

"I had one V12 and one V8 biturbo. I can use two hours to get to Kumasi with that one. The shocks started worrying me, and I couldn't get some to buy in Ghana. So I had to sell them off."

Osebo sold his Range Rover, Jeep Wrangler to buy a house for his daughter

Previously, Fashion icon Richard Brown disclosed exclusively to YEN.com.gh how he started building wealth for his 13-year-old daughter.

According to Osebo, his daughter has always loved houses, so he knew that was the perfect gift for her.

He added that it was also a wise investment as buying real estate properties appreciates more than maintaining a luxury car.

Osebo sells nine luxury cars, explains what he invested the money into

In other news, YEN.com.gh bagged an exclusive from Osebo the Zaraman, where he revealed why he sold some of his cars to buy real estate.

Osebo owned fourteen expensive luxury cars, including BMW 740, Mercedes-Benz S-Class (S550 and S360), Range Rover Vogue, and Ford F150.

He said he was advised by his spiritual father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, to buy houses for a safer investment portfolio.

Source: YEN.com.gh