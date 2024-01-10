Freezy Macbones, in a video, took his little daughter to a cocoa farm in a village and plucked fruits with her

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones and his little daughter visited a cocoa farm in a village in a video and melted the hearts of many on social media. The video showed the father and daughter duo combing the large farm and picking a few juicy-looking cocoa fruits.

Freezy Macbones Visits Cocoa Farm With His Daughter

Source: TikTok

The video was shared by the boxer on his TikTok page, where he has over 200k followers. He captioned the video with "Holidays in Kumasi with Michelle," adding some smiling emojis to the caption.

In the video, Freezy Macbones could be seen plucking the fruits and giving them to his daughter. He also showed her how to open the fruits and taste the pulp inside. His daughter seemed to enjoy the experience and followed her father happily around the farm

The video has received hundreds of comments from fans who praised the boxer for spending quality time with his daughter and teaching her about their heritage. Many also complimented the girl for being cute and smart.

Freezy Macbones and daughter warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user55447580394 said:

cocoa in Ghana paa ni not like before. Nice one there taking your daughter around tho

NAGER GEE wrote:

your daughter reassembles you paa oo

Nana Poku Gh commented:

The bond between daddy and daughter is always unique ❤️

jobagapi wrote:

Ghana Mike Tyson and his daughter

Freez teaches daughter to box

In another story, Freezy Macbones, in a video, bonded with his adorable daughter by teaching her how to box.

In the sweet footage, the boxer and his child were both draped in boxing gear, with Freezy barking out instructions to the little girl.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to witness the father-daughter bond on display.

Source: YEN.com.gh