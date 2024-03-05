Medikal Lookalike in a video was spotted in a lotto kiosk working as a lotto agent and sparked reactions on social media

The young man who often works with a crew of celebrity lookalikes had many folks humorously asking if he had stopped working as a lookalike

In the comments section of the video, others were also happy he was doing something profitable with his time and praised him

Medikal Lookalike, in a video, was spotted working diligently as a lotto agent in a kiosk, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

The young man, known for his striking resemblance to the popular Ghanaian rapper, has often been seen with a crew of celebrity lookalikes, but this time, he was spotted engaging in a different kind of hustle.

The video, which surfaced on TikTok, showed the Medikal doppelgänger attentively serving a customer. This unexpected sighting led to a lot of humorous comments, with many fans playfully inquiring if he had abandoned his gig as a celebrity impersonator for the lotto business.

Amidst the lighthearted banter, a significant number of people expressed their admiration for the young man’s entrepreneurial spirit. In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians voiced their happiness, seeing him engage in a more profitable activity.

Medikal lookalike sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Tino said:

Ur mind dey come home now. keep pushing Man U go win

Monday wrote:

e funny me how most of you people don’t know how much he can get a day, keep hustling bro

samanbakoma04 commented:

Bro you have earn my respect and also one follower all because of now you working

rhoma128 said:

Best decision,smaller small 3b3fa wae

