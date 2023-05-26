The lookalikes of Ghanaian celebrities have stormed the Accra mall to meet Medikal in person at Fella Makafui's "Serwaa" movie premiere

The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Mr Drew And King Promise stormed the stage with outfits similar to the original celebrities

In the hilarious video, they declared that they were there to claim Medikal's girls and announce their presence

The lookalikes of Ghanaian celebrities have stormed the movie premiere of actress Fella Makafui to meet Medikal and the actress in person.

Lookalikes storm Accra mall to meet Medikal Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In a trending video from the Accra mall, where the premiere is ongoing, Ghanaian blogger GhKwaku approached the celebrity lookalikes who had earlier opened registration for new members and asked them to say something to the camera after spotting them.

The lookalike of King Promise, Robest GH, approached the camera and said they had arrived to claim Medikal's girls from him and had also come to announce their presence.

"We have come. Today we are here. We are coming to win all the girls from Medikal. Tell Fella and Medikal that we have arrived", he said

Watch the video of the celebrity lookalikes below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the videos of lookalike

some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, while others complained about their outfits

kofi_bachela commented:

This thing all medikal den king promise look alike Dey bore me paa

kayan_mata_queengh commented:

Can’t they dress well? Me drew look like is a nice guy, but his dressing nu

ladushaylin commented:

Nooo but they actually do look like them oo

Celebrity lookalikes release a diss track for Medikal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that after Medikal advised the celebrity lookalikes to desist from impersonating artistes, a member of the group retaliated.

The group, who officially named themselves the Four Kings Lookalike Association, wrote a song that criticizes Medikal and other people who are opposed to their newfound success.

Medikal had previously advised members of the group not to use celebrities as a source of income. He counselled them to seek employment rather than con people with their "appearances.".

