Ghanaian dancer Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly known as Afronita, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream

The dancer, passionate about working with Kids, announced across her social media platforms about her new school, Afrostar Kids Academy

The school will train kids who are passionate about dance from the ages of 3-12 years

After leaving Dance With A Purpose Academy early this year, many wondered what the next step would be for Ghanaian dancer Yeboah Danita Akosua Adomaah, popularly known as Afronita.

However, today Friday, April 5, 2024, Afronita has announced the start of her new dance school for kids between the ages of 3-12.

The dancer, who is very passionate about kids, said this is a dream come true for her as she plans to open a dance school to train kids passionate about dance.

Gh dancer Afronita fulfils life lifelong dream Photo Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afrostar Kids Academy

Afronita, who announced her new big step on all her social media platforms, says she is finally living her dream. The excited dancer thanked God for how far he has brought her on her journey to finally achieve her dream and added that her academy is one of the biggest things to hit the dance industry. She said every detail concerning registration and fees can be found on her website, afronita.com.

"I am finally, finally living my dream. I am introducing you to my biggest dream, Afrostar Kids Academy, my dance school for children in Ghana aged 3-12 years. Everyone knows how much I love children, and this is something I have wanted to do for a long time. This is about to be the biggest thing that hits the dance industry in Ghana," she said.

"To register your child, the link to my website afronita.com can be found in all my bios with registration, monthly subscription and every other details. We are launching Afrostar Kids Academy on Sunday, 14th April, 2024 at FITRIP Ghana," she added.

Watch video below

Reactions from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians below:

@BlaVkBrainz

You're doing very well congratulations

@Kayjnr10

This is wild, big ups and congrats

@lee_adjoa

Congratulations Dani❤️

Afronita links up with Dancegod Lloyd after leaving DWP

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Afronita, in a TikTok video, impressed Ghanaians with their dance moves as they grooved to OV's Saara.

The pair seemed to have great chemistry as their moves synchronised well, creating an eye-pleasing rhythm.

The video came a few weeks after Afronita left the DWP academy, and many are happy to see her collaborating with Dancegod.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh