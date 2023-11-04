Sam George, in a tweet, weighed in on the preliminary results of the NPP primaries, stating that Kennedy's numbers showed the party had lost faith in Bawumia

The member of parliament made the statement after the results showed Kennedy taking over 30 percent of the vote cast, which came as a surprise to many people

The MP also mentioned that regardless of who wins the flagbearership, the NDC was ready for them

Sam George, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), shared his thoughts on the preliminary results of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries. His tweet suggested that Kennedy's impressive performance in the primaries might signal a lack of faith in the current NPP Vice President, Dr Bawumia.

Sam George took to Twitter to express his views after the preliminary results of the NPP primaries were announced. According to the results, Kennedy secured more than 30 percent of the votes, a surprising outcome for many observers. This level of support for Kennedy has raised questions about the current NPP leadership, particularly its trust in Vice President Bawumia.

Kennedy's strong showing in the primaries has left many wondering about the dynamics within the NPP. Some see it as a sign that a significant portion of the party's base may be looking for an alternative candidate.

Sam George's tweet also emphasized that, regardless of the outcome of the flagbearership contest within the NPP, the NDC is prepared for the upcoming political battle.

Kennedy's numbers stuns Ghanaians

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their surprise at Kennedy Agyapong's performance in the NPP presidential primaries.

The Assin Central MP, per the results that have trickled in, has given his main opponent, Mahamudu Bawumia, a run for his money.

Many Ghanaians have stated that Kennedy's numbers were impressive, given the fact that this was his first time running for the flag bearer ship position.

