Rapper Strongman has expressed his admiration for his fiancée and mother of his only child

The rapper shared a recent photo of his sweetheart with a sweltering but cryptic caption

His subtle post comes on the back of Medikal and Fella Makafui's recent marital woes

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has opened up about his love for his fiancée, popularly known as Nana Ama Strong.

The rapper shared a photo of his sweetheart online, with a cryptic message seemingly reacting to Medikal's marital issues with Fella Makafui.

His post has caused a stir one as many fans storm the comments section to share their thoughts.

Strongman and his fiancée Photo source: Instagram/Strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

Strongman shades Medikal and Fella Makafui

Strongman and Medikal have had a longstanding feud characterised by several diss songs targeted at each other.

In the post hailing his wife, Strongman wrote, "I will register my house, my kid and my left kidney in our name. Man down, call the ambulance."

While the post celebrates Strongman's undying love for his fiancée, fans have also drawn the rapper's reference to Medikal and Fella Makafui's marital woes and contention over their East Legon mansion.

This comes after Strongman shared his regret about dragging Fella Makafui into his feud with Medikal. It's unclear if his post aims to refuel his beef with Medikal.

Netizens react to Strongman's cryptic post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Strongman's cryptic message.

@al_varo777 said:

How’re you happy at the expense of another man’s downfall?

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

Oh Naasei u no force at all . Mind you the big men from today will start moving to your wife and when they succeed , u go hurt pass Medikal

@ericboatenggh remarked:

We will be here same time tomorrow

@KwabsGroups noted:

"Wok)to s3 Obi ab)dwe hye aa sa nsuo si woder ho" Mpaninfo na 3ser

@banksdrizzy added:

Black individuals always rejoice in their fellow downfall, y'all won't make it to Heaven

Medikal picks Eno Barony over Strongman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had listed his best rappers in Ghana during an interview with Adesope before his London concert.

Medikal emphasised that Eno Barony was a better rapper than Strongman, with whom he's a longstanding feud.

