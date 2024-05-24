A video of Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui's brother ranting over Medikal's accusations against his sister has gone viral

In the trending video, the young man, identified as Richard, dispelled various claims against Fella in an attempt to set the record straight

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the groundbreaking revelation made by Fella's brother

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui's brother has taken to social media to counter various allegations made by rapper Medikal against his sister.

Medikal has recently been voicing out concerns over Fella Makafui's behaviour, which allegedly led to the collapse of their four-year-old marriage.

Photos of Medikal and Fella Makafui Image source: @Medikal/@Fella Makafui

Source: Facebook

The renowned rapper in the video labelled Fella as a gold digger who entered the marriage to drain Medikal and amass wealth for herself.

He accused Fella of plotting to take ownership of their East Legon mansion.

Fella has yet to confirm publicly or deny the allegations. However, her brother, Richard, has come forward to refute them.

Contrary to Medikal's claims, Richard has indicated that the rapper lives off his sister's hard-earned money and that Medikal sold Fella's car to purchase a Range Rover for himself.

"You claim you have so much but you sold Fella's car to buy your range," he said.

Watch video below:

Netizens react

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed their views.

@Jee Blaqq GH wrote:

"Eiiii Land guard girl."

@AWOJULY SHOES wrote:

"The funny thing is... he's using Medikal's language to threaten him...eiiii...daben na ayigbefo) baa so sei..."

@luty wrote:

"When the going was going we were not there."

Medikal says he doesn't hate Fella Makafui, hails her as a hardworking woman

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal eulogised his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, and this raised the hopes of many of their fans that they would work through their divorce and come together as one happy family.

During an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat, Medikal was asked whether he would want to work things out with Fella Makafui to break the cycle of divorce since his parents divorced when he was 11 years old.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh