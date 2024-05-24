A video of the brother of Ghanaian actress Fela Makafui voicing concerns over allegations levelled against his sister by Medikal has popped up

He stated in the video making rounds on social media that most of the claims Medikal made against Fella were false

Netizens who saw the video have expressed mixed reactions as some believe his side of the story while others don't

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui's brother has mounted a strong defence for his sister over various allegations levelled against her by her husband, Medikal.

According to the man identified as Richard, most of the Ghanaian rapper's claims were false and only intended to damage his sister's reputation.

Medikal reportedly sold Fella's car to buy his range Image Source: @CarTrade/Medikal

Source: UGC

He cited, for instance, claims that Fella is thriving on the rapper's wealth are false.

Speaking in a video circulating online, Richard indicated that Medikal is not as rich as he portrays himself, as he lives on his sister's wealth.

He also revealed that Medikal once sold Fella Makafui's car to buy his Range Rover.

Richard further described Medikal as arrogant and asked him to seize the unnecessary social media rant.

Watch video below:

Netizen divided over Richard's video

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed varied opinions on the matter.

@Jee Blaqq GH wrote:

"Eiiii Land guard girl."

@AWOJULY SHOES wrote:

"The funny thing is... he's using Medikal's language to threaten him...eiiii...daben na ayigbefo) baa so sei..."

@luty wrote:

"When the going was going we were not there."

Medikal says he doesn't hate Fella Makafui, hails her as a hardworking woman

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal eulogised his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, raising the hopes of many of their fans that they would work through their divorce and come together as one happy family.

During an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat, Medikal was asked whether he would want to work things out with Fella Makafui to break the cycle of divorce since his parents divorced when he was 11 years old.

Medikal stated that he never wanted to divorce Fella Makafui and made a conscious effort to prevent it from happening. The talented tapper further noted that he had no qualms with her. However, they have tried to make it work, but to no avail.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh