A lawyer for the journalist who caused Fella Makafui's arrest has broken her silence

She revealed that her client is not embarking on an attention-seeking move by causing the arrest of the actress

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui will have her day in court, Lawyer Emma Jean Markin, the councillor for Akwasi Koranteng, has confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM, the lawyer clarified that her client had nothing personal against the actress adding that he had waged a crusade to rid the health sector of people selling unapproved products.

Quizzed whether her client was ready to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion, Lawyer Markin responded in the affirmative, adding that the law would take its course in this case.

She also refused to make any prejudicial comments after being asked to state the specific punishment Fella Makafui will likely be given after the trial is complete.

Lawyer Markin has warned people involved in such business to be very cautious.

This new twist comes Fella Makafui was arrested and subsequently granted bail for allegedly selling unapproved products.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video also shared varied opinions on the matter.

This could have been handled low key

Ladies please learn to pamper your husband's, learn to say Sorry

The entire FDA must be sued for poor regulation, corruption and for putting the public lives at stake.

But why this Authority people too waited for this time. So like if medical didn’t come out saying about surgery like they don’t know. Then they’re don’t doing their job right.

Fella's brother calls out Medikal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui's brother has countered various allegations made by rapper Medikal against his sister.

Contrary to Medikal's claims, Richard has said the rapper lives off his sister's hard-earned money.

The new twist comes after Medikal recently out her concerns over Fella Makafui's behaviour, which allegedly led to the collapse of their four-year-old marriage.

