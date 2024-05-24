A video of Maurice Amapaw reacting to the ongoing issue surrounding Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage is trending

He said the management team of Fella Makafui should have sued the musician and put a restraining order on him

He also expressed disappointment in Medikal over the way he handled the issue

Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed disappointment in Fella Makafui's management team over how they have handled the brouhaha surrounding her marriage to Ghanaian musician Medikal.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page on @onuatv_fm, Maurice Ampaw, in reacting to the unfolding events surrounding Medikal and Fella Makfui's marriage said the management team of Fella Makafui should have sued Medikal for breach of confidence as soon as he started public commentary about the marriage.

Maurice Ampaw unhappy with the management team of Fella Makafui Photo credit: @Fellaprecious Makafui @ Medikal/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Additionally, he added that the team should also have sought an injunction on Medikal restraining him from passing comments about the actress.

"Fella was not ready to come out, she wanted to stay silent on the issue and in this once Medkial was served, he will be banned from talking and he would have been held accountable".

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw concluded by expressing disappointment in Medikal over the comments he made about his marriage.

Fella Makafui's brother calls out Medikal

This comes at a time when Fella's brother has called out Medikal for his posturing throughout the saga.

In a viral video, Richard vowed to defend his sister against Medikal's attempt to disgrace her.

He stated that Fella and her family's silence does not mean they are ignorant or weak.

Watch the video Onua TV posted on its TikTok page

Medikal opens up about her regret in his marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal has disclosed that he added her ex-wife and his sister-in-law's names to her land title deed out of pure love.

Medikal took that action hoping that, in the unforeseeable future, should anything happen to him, his wife and daughter would live comfortably in the house.

Amid their divorce, his ex-wife, Fella Makafui and her family have refused to move from the house, claiming they are co-owners of the property.

Source: YEN.com.gh