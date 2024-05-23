It has been reported that seasoned actress Fella Makafui has been allegedly arrested for selling unregistered weight loss and fitness products

The arrest comes at a time when Fella Makafui's estranged husband, Medikal, opened up about his wife undergoing surgery to enhance her curves to promote weight loss products for her business, Simply Snatched

The news has taken over social media as many Ghanaians shared their views

Star Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been allegedly arrested, according to a statement released by iSpyGh.

Fella Makafui allegedly arrested

According to a statement by an undercover investigative journalist known as Akwasi Koranteng, ISpyGh 247, in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, has apprehended Fella Makafui.

According to the statement, the arrest of the star actress happened on May 22, 2024, and was based on her selling unregistered fitness products.

"After six months of meticulous monitoring of Fella's social media posts on TikTok and Instagram, Akwasi Koranteng and his team of undercover investigative journalists from ISPYGH 247 gathered evidence of her illegal activities.

These illegal activities include selling unregistered fitness products, false advertising, and publishing unapproved advertisements by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The statement further stated that the following products were seized at her Mempeasem shop:

1. Fertility Tea (Fibroid And Womb Tea)

2. Butt And Hips Enlargement Syrup

3. Butt And Hip Enlargement Oil

4. Booty Cream

5. Booty Scrub

6. Hip And Big Butt Tea

7. Breast Firming And Enlargement Cream

8. Vagina Detox Pearls

9. Male Sexual Vitality Tea

10. Spice Herbal Infection Mixture

11. Yoni Wash Gel

12. Orgasmic Gel

13. Weight Gain Syrup

14. Spice Coded Powder

15. Tiger Herbal Mixture

16. Sweet Drip Honey

According to the statement, Fella confessed during questioning that most of the products she sold were not registered by the FDA. However, the statement stated that she has since been granted bail.

This comes after Fella Makafui's estranged husband opened up about paying for the actress to undergo surgery in Turkey and Nigeria to enhance her curves in order to promote weight loss products sold by her business, Simply Snatched.

Below is the statement.

"The tea works": Kwadwo Sheldon shades Fella, drops edited photo flaunting abs

YEN.com.gh reported that YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon mocked actress Fella Makafui's flat tummy tea products amid the saga surrounding the business, Simply Snatched.

Sheldon posted an edited picture of himself with abs and noted that he achieved the look by taking flat tummy tea and through the support of God.

The post got many people laughing hard in the comment section, while others criticised Fella's weight loss products.

