Former President John Dramani Maham's son Sharaf has veered off his father’s course, officially venturing into football administration.

Sharaf Mahama is now an accredited FIFA agent after passing the licensing exams by the highest football governing body.

He shared the news online, attracting scores of fans who throned the comment section to hail him.

Sharaf flaunts his new milestone

On May 30, Sharaf Mahama announced his new milestone online, saying

"I’m thrilled to announce that I have passed the FIFA Agent Examinations and am now licensed as an official FIFA Agent. This is in pursuit of my passion to contribute to the development of Football in Ghana and the world at large."

According to sports analyst Saanie Dara, Sharaf has already been helping talented players out with their contracts and negotiations and will continue to do more even after his licensure exams.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, two individuals believed to be Sharaf's relatives were seen spraying him with Champagne.

27-year-old Sharaf has been a devout football enthusiast. According to reports, he almost joined an English club last year.

Netizens react to Sharaf's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Sharaf Mahama for his new milestone.

@walepa1 said:

I have a football team full of talents in my community can we link up or better still be partners?

@LvrdAminRich wrote:

Let me be your first signing Boss

@SistaAfia_ noted:

All the best, Sharaf

@lexisbrody added:

Congratulations to you⚽️. Wishing you all the best on this journey.

