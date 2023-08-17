Ghanaian policemen stopped musician Kwesi Amewuga on the road and were excited to meet him in person

The policemen interacted with the Prepare hitmaker, expressing their love for him and referencing some of his lyrics

The happy officers proceeded to take photos with Amewuga, and the heartwarming moment made fans happy

Some Ghanaian police officers had the opportunity to meet popular musician Kwesi Amewuga during a routine road stop. The officers, who were on duty along a street, recognised the Prepare hitmaker and could not contain their excitement.

Ghana Police Interacting with Kwesi Amewuga Photo Source: kwesiamewuga1official

Source: TikTok

During the meeting, the officers engaged in a friendly interaction with Kwesi Amewuga. They expressed their admiration for the musician and even referenced some of his well-known lyrics. The beautiful moment sparked laughter and created a lively atmosphere.

As the encounter unfolded, the cheerful officers did not miss the chance to document the moment on their mobile devices. They posed for photos alongside Kwesi Amewuga, and their beaming smiles showed the excitement of meeting a beloved celebrity. The video quickly circulated on social media, drawing a lot of positive reactions from fans and the public.

For fans of Kwesi Amewuga, the Ghanaian police officers' encounter with the artiste brought immense joy. Many expressed their happiness at seeing their favourite musician receiving appreciation from unexpected quarters.

Kwesi Amewuga and police warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

abdallahyussif7 said:

who else heard the police man call amawuga senior man all because of fame eiii ama ghana

Mc Adepa commented:

Who else saw the offer wanted a pic of him den Amewuga to brag to

edwardnassar308 said:

Amewuga 4 President you are everywhere now

vivianpreston270 wrote:

amewugaI just love your music bro

