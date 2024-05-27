The video of an event organized by Freemasons to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he marked his 25th anniversary as Asantehene is trending

The Asantehene, in an address, expressed the desire to use his role as a Freemason to help advance the development of Ghana

Many people who reacted to the video were happy with the comments made by the Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has opened up about his ambitions as a Freemason and how he intends to use his position to help play a crucial role in the development of the country.

The Asantehene made this remark while speaking at the event organized by Freemasons to honour the King on his 25th anniversary as the occupant of the Golden Stool.

Asantehene celebrated by Freemasons

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Opemsuo Radio, the Otumfuo, who doubles as the Grand Lodge in Ghana, in his address, said he was determined to help play a crucial role in ensuring that Freemasonry would spearhead the development of the nation.

He also expressed readiness to help promote peace in the country and the continent.

"On my part, I am committed to make the contribution of freemasonry useful to our nation Ghana and fellow Ghanaians" and at the same time promoting it among our nation and the world.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users thronged the video's comment section to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene.

Charles Kusi Bounty commented:

Long live the king

Benjamin Owusu reacted:

God has blessed this man after 74years he can read with no spectacle or glasses

Ashley Fiifi Selby added:

NYAMEKESE piiiaaww may you reign forever

Matilda Brown added:

I wonder what people will say if it was a young man who is this fraternity,in Ghana if it an older person it not a sin but a Young boy you go see sheege

