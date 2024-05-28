Rapper Medikal recently joined media personality Kweku Sintim Misa on the KSM show

They talked extensively about the rapper's current happenings, including the saga involving his estranged wife

He established that he had made peace with his realities and written off chances of their reunion

Ghanaian rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui have separated after a four-year marriage, which gave them a daughter, Island Frimpong.

Their separation has caused a frenzy online as both parties continue to release statements and rants justifying their decisions and expressing their hurt.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Sintim Misa, popularly known as KSM, Medikal opened up about the chances of the couple reuniting.

Medikal writes off chances for a reunion with Fella

According to Medikal, he never dreamed of a life away from Fella Makafui in contrast to how they had their life planned as a couple.

He confessed and owned up to his mess and established that his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, had also made mistakes that damaged their union.

Talking about his marital future in his recent interview, Medikal said,

"Us coming back together a s couple, that's never going to happen. We have a child together. I just want us to give the child a very bright and happy future. That's what the focus is on right now. I can assure you one hundred per cent that coming back together is never happening."

Netizens react to Medikal and Fella Makafui's future

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Medikal's account of his future with Fella Makafui.

@TheHeritageOfMan said:

I'm loving Medikal....there's more to him mehnnn

@gloopy223 noted:

He has really been through alot. He has even lost weight

@louis5743 commented:

Very descent young man. I have come to really love this young man after his painful divorce. God bless you Son!!!

Medikal's mother speaks after divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal's mother, Portia Lamptey, had confirmed that his son's marriage with Fella Makafui had ended and would be officially dissolved.

In a recent interview, the rapper's mother also urged the media to be objective with their commentary about the issues.

