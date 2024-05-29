Moesha Boduong's Brother Provides Update On Actress' Health In Latest Video: "She Needs Prayers"
- The video of an update on Moesha Bodoung's health is now trending on social media
- The brother of the actress, in an interview, called on Ghanaians to remember his sister in prayers
- Many people who took to comments section of the video wished Moesha Bodoung a speedy recovery
The younger brother of Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has provided an update on his sister's health condition.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page, Ebito Boduong, who was speaking in an interview with Mona Gucci on Onua TV, said his sister was still recovering from her illness.
He explained that Moesha is currently undergoing physiotherapy and speech therapy as part of efforts aimed at helping her regain full fitness.
Quizzed by the interviewer for an update on the GoFundMe campaign launched to support the actress in covering the cost of her treatment, Ebito refused to give a definite answer but stressed that the most important things Moesha needs at the moment are prayers, care, and support.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 80 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video wished the actress a speedy recovery.
No matter the situation in life everybody need a second chance
she will be ok
Sus added:
May God heal her
first lady indicated:
She will recover in Jesus name
marcusoneil1941 replied:
she will be ohk but can't be normal as first ..May God heal her
Beatrice owusu added:
God will heal her
Shatta Wale to support Moesha financially
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale meanwhile opened up on how he intends to help lift Moesha and Funny Face out of their woes.
The musician disclosed his plans to support the embattled celebrities through his Shaxi business.
Shatta Wale was hopeful that sales from two his Shaxi cars can go a long way to sustain the efforts of Moesha and Funny Face as they try to get back on their feet.
Source: YEN.com.gh
