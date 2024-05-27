Lil Win made it to his movie premiere despite being involved in a gruesome motor accident in Kumasi

In some photos he shared on his Instagram page, the actor was spotted in his seat at the CCB auditorium at KNUST, where the movie premiered

The actor had a plaster on his forehead and a distraught look on his face, prompting fans to wish him a speedy recovery in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win made it to the premiere of his new movie, A Country Called Ghana, despite being involved in a gruesome motor accident earlier in the day.

The accident occurred in Amakom, Kumasi, on May 25, the very day of the movie’s premiere. Despite the unfortunate incident, Lil Win showed immense courage and commitment by making it to the event.

Photos shared on his Instagram page show the actor seated at the CCB auditorium at KNUST, where the movie premiere was held. With a plaster on his forehead and a distraught look on his face, fans praised Lil Win’s dedication to his craft.

The actor’s post has ignited support from his fans, who flooded the Instagram post with comments from well-wishers expressing their concern for his well-being and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Ghanaians wish Lil Win well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amasafonana said:

Aww kwadwo it's well ok. Please be careful cuz even though God is with u, the haters are still at work oo please, speedy recovery; legend

wednesday_diary_ wrote:

Next time don’t over speed. We need to tell this gee the truth he almost lost his own life. Please over speeding kills

asante4882 said:

So the osofo didn’t see the accident coming?

Lil Win makes donation

In another story, Ghanaian actor Lil Win is trending after his generous donation to the management of Oyerefa FM in Kumasi.

The famous Kumawood actor also gave a young lady hundreds of Ghana cedis to support her livelihood.

Some social media users have commended the cast member and financier of A Country Called Ghana movie for supporting the popular relationship show.

Source: YEN.com.gh