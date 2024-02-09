Socialite Moesha Boduong is currently bed-ridden having suffered a life-threatening stroke recently

Comedian Funny Face has also opened up about his struggles in fending for himself and his children lately

Musician, Shatta Wale has come to their aid with a special offer to support the embattled celebrities through his Shaxi business

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Boduong has suffered a stroke, as confirmed by her family, who have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10k towards her recovery.

Her situation, coupled with comedian, Funny Face's depressing bankruptcy issues, making him unable to take care of his children, has thrown the Ghanaian entertainment industry into a frenzy.

Shatta Wale has added his bit to the scores of entertainers pooling resources together to help lift Moesha and Funny Face out of their woes.

Shatta Wale to support Moesha Boduong and Funny Face, Photo source: Instagram/Funnyfacegh, Facebook/ShattaWale, Instagram/MoeshaBoduong

Shatta Wale offers continued support to Moesha and Funny and Face

In a recent live interaction with his fans, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale empathised with the bedridden Moesha Boduong and the broke Funny Face, whose issues have got to the heart of many fans.

The musician, who recently released his highly anticipated Konekt album, disclosed his plans to support the embattled celebrities through his Shaxi business.

"Funny Face is like a brother to me. Moesha is like a sister to me. I'm trying to get them two cars that will at least take care of their situation for six months. I've told Sammy Flex that we need to get in touch with Moesha and Funny Face's teams," the musician said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

According to Shatta Wale, the rides in his Shaxi fleet make GH₵800 to GH₵1200 weekly, which can go a long way to sustain the efforts of Moesha and Funny Face as they try to get back on their feet.

Netizens hail Shatta Wale for his philanthropic efforts

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Shatta Wale's support package for Moesha Boduong and Funny Face.

Comfort Ofori said:

God bless you am also praying God will bless my business so that me too l can help people

Peter Atanga wrote:

God bless you for this kind gesture..business minded man..nyame Nhyira wo bossman

Joe Best GH commented:

Opana will soon copy and do something very soon

Trudy Naa remarked:

That is the best part people don’t know about shatta he is very giving

