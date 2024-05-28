Nana Aba Anamoah shared on her Instagram page that a coconut seller she often buys from has gained admission to IPMC

The benevolent media personality asked for a laptop on the young man's behalf from her followers, and folks flooded her comments section with offers to help out

Some kind-hearted netizens offered to do more than what Nana Aba asked for, offering to buy the young man clothes and other accessories for school

Prominent Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has taken to social media to help a young coconut seller named Enoch. The 21-year-old, who sells at a roadside coconut stand, has recently been admitted to IPMC for a Network Computing program.

Nana Aba, a regular customer of Enoch’s, shared the news on her Instagram, revealing that the young entrepreneur is set to bid farewell to his coconut business to pursue further education. The media personality asked for assistance on Enoch's behalf, and her call for assistance did not go unheard.

Her followers responded with enthusiasm, offering more than just the requested laptop. Many have stepped forward with offers to provide Enoch with clothing and other essentials for his academic journey.

In the comments section of the post, many people praised Nana Aba's generosity and desire to help young people.

Nana Aba helps Enoch, and people react

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mznanadj said:

People this one let’s come together and spoillllll him.Shoes, Shirts etc for school. This just made my day!!!!!

trish5_love commented:

I'm tearing up and smiling at the same time! @thenanaaba, you are the HUMAN in the being!!!! May help come when you need one, in a million folds!!!!

jenniferabaah reacted:

May God do for your son as you doing for other people’s children… May you never lack any good thing on this planet

