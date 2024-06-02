Endurance Grand has stunned the internet with a fresh new hairstyle, causing a frenzy online

She unveiled the new hairstyle after a recent date with her beloved colleague, Demzy Baye, from the DWP Academy

Fans couldn't help but admire the dancer's new look and compliment her rumoured situationship with Demzy Baye

Endurance Grand, who took the internet by storm with her big chop earlier this year, has unveiled a new look.

The dancer from the DWP Academy is known for her daring fashion choices and unconventional looks.

Fans couldn't keep calm as she shared photos of her new look online captured on a night out with Demzy Baye.

Ghanaian choreographer, Endurance Grand Photo source: Instagram/EnduranceGrand

Endurance Grand steps out with Demzy Baye

According to Endurance Grand, Demzy Baye has been instrumental in her foray into dance as a struggling teenager and footballer.

She shared her new blond look online and said, "It's okay to Try and be different." Scores of fans took to social media to drool over the dancer's new look.

Others dint fail to notice Endurance Grand's cool pictures with Demzy Baye whom she described as her lover in an emotional letter to him.

Netizens react to Endurance Grand's new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Endurance Grand's new hairstyle.

phine_royal said:

The team definitely ATE!!! No crumbs left

abena_grand wrote:

The last picture I didn’t see that one coming

doitlikereina commented:

You are sooooo burrifullll

si.yabonga5911 remarked:

Wen l think you can't be any cooler buhh u surprise me n be better than beforeu setting the bar high

everything_exquisite1 exclaimed:

It’s all the slides for me and the last for my fav it’s screaming save the ddddd

jeamyblessed noted:

There fit be fitting , the hair be haaairing and that smile we don’t even have to talk about at this point

maily_hay commented:

You are who you think you are, BIGGEST SHE

Endurance Grand and DWP stars hail Afronita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and Abigail's BGT milestone had impressed the DWP Dance Academy and its members.

Despite the viral star's dramatic exit from the dance school, her former colleagues flooded social media with remarks cheering her on to victory in the grand finale.

