Asantewaa's 30th Birthday Wishlist Featuring iPhone 15 Pro Max, Causes Stir Online
- TikTok star, Martina Dwamena populalrly known as Asantewaa turns 30 on June 3
- The socialite has shared a wishlist online days ahead of her big day
- The list has caused a stir online as fans followed social media with their reactions
TikTok star Asantewaa, who rose to fame with her funny videos during the Covid-19 period, turns 30 this year.
The viral sensation has shared a list of gifts she needs for herself and her newborn baby.
Her ambitious list shared online has sparked a lot of mixed reactions from netizens.
Asantewaa shares the backstory behind her list
Asantewaa's 30th birthday list includes an iPhone 15 Pro Max, money, a bouquet, Airpods Max, perfume, and an iPad Pro.
The gifts, which include some items for her newborn child, are estimated to be over GHc70k.
The list sparked numerous mixed reactions from netizens, including Kwadwo Sheldon, who took to social media to criticise the TikTok star.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the TikTok star who recently gave birth to a new child responded that she posted her list online not because she couldn't afford it but to allow loved ones to show her love.
Netizens react to Asantewaa's list
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Asantewaa's birthday wish list.
@David_dela07 said:
If you can afford everything on your wishlist why posting it for people to show love again, so basically she’s trying to tell us that she’s greedy
@Everydaynewsgh wrote:
If she can afford then she should buy them err
@MisterChances noted:
Rawlings: Daughters of former president steals spotlight at birthday party with dance moves, video evokes joy
Oy3 gyimigyimi paaa , she’s wearing good luck charm ring too , kyr3s333 “do as I say”
@X_kennedy1 commented:
She just dey explain taya...We all know this be girls demma new way of begging!
@Mmonkoaa added:
“Giving the peril opportunity to celebrate with the person”
Asantewaa buidls a mansion as a 30th birtjday gift
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that she had opened up about a mansion she is building as a gift for her 30th birthday on June 3, 2024.
The TikTok star was all smiles as she flaunted the progress of the building project in the video. The video also showed the foundation of the building, as well as the sand, stones, and other materials on site.
Source: YEN.com.gh
