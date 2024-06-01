Talented Kidz season 15 winner Abigail Adriji, popularly called Biskit, says she wants to be a famous footballer in the future

The DWP academy member looked elegant in a black ensemble and her signature braids during an interview on TV3

Some social media users have commented on Biskit's stunning outfit and expensive silver necklace

Ghanaian dancer Abigail Adriji, popularly called Biskit, opened up about her passion for football in an interview with TV3 presenter Berla Mundi on the Day Show.

The female dancer, who also wants to take her dancing career to another level by performing at Britain's Got Talent, disclosed that she always jumps with joy when her fans comment positively on her videos.

Biskit wins Talented Kidz season 15. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Former Miss Malaika contestant Berla Mundi, who looked stunning as always in a sleeveless tie-and-dye dress, commented that the award-winning dancer wants to follow in the footsteps of legendary Ghanaian musician Asamoah Gyan and entertain football lovers with her unique dance moves each time she scores a goal.

Watch the video below;

Biskit explains the meaning of her stage name

Award-winning dancer Biskit explained to Berla Mundi how she came up with the name Biskit after reading comments from her fans on social media.

Watch the video below;

Biskit and Endurance Grand rock classy outfits

For their impressive dance video, DWP academy members Endurance Grand and Biskit looked stunning in classy two-piece outfits.

Endurance Grand wore a brown hat and expensive sneakers, while Biskit slayed in a short African braid hairstyle and black leather boots.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians react to Biskit's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

3220sy stated:

I see Tom Boy in her

stellathe_star77 stated:

She's good

lizbee_bertha stated:

She looks it though

cindy_daterush stated:

She can achieve what she wants if she keeps pushing

Steph.annie_1 stated:

Berla is glowing

Ohemarpat stated:

Aww, so lovely

erphiyary_whinky stated:

And I'm loving u more babyyyy

miss__dadzie stated:

Awww

abenakwabena_benedicta stated:

I can see the football talent in her

Kpeprosper stated:

nice

frank_mayaga stated:

She spoke well❤️

