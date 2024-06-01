Biskit: Talented Kidz Season 15 Winner Says She Wants To Be A Footballer: "She Looks It Though"
- Talented Kidz season 15 winner Abigail Adriji, popularly called Biskit, says she wants to be a famous footballer in the future
- The DWP academy member looked elegant in a black ensemble and her signature braids during an interview on TV3
- Some social media users have commented on Biskit's stunning outfit and expensive silver necklace
Ghanaian dancer Abigail Adriji, popularly called Biskit, opened up about her passion for football in an interview with TV3 presenter Berla Mundi on the Day Show.
The female dancer, who also wants to take her dancing career to another level by performing at Britain's Got Talent, disclosed that she always jumps with joy when her fans comment positively on her videos.
Former Miss Malaika contestant Berla Mundi, who looked stunning as always in a sleeveless tie-and-dye dress, commented that the award-winning dancer wants to follow in the footsteps of legendary Ghanaian musician Asamoah Gyan and entertain football lovers with her unique dance moves each time she scores a goal.
Watch the video below;
Biskit explains the meaning of her stage name
Award-winning dancer Biskit explained to Berla Mundi how she came up with the name Biskit after reading comments from her fans on social media.
Watch the video below;
Biskit and Endurance Grand rock classy outfits
For their impressive dance video, DWP academy members Endurance Grand and Biskit looked stunning in classy two-piece outfits.
Endurance Grand wore a brown hat and expensive sneakers, while Biskit slayed in a short African braid hairstyle and black leather boots.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaians react to Biskit's video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
3220sy stated:
I see Tom Boy in her
stellathe_star77 stated:
She's good
lizbee_bertha stated:
She looks it though
cindy_daterush stated:
She can achieve what she wants if she keeps pushing
Steph.annie_1 stated:
Berla is glowing
Ohemarpat stated:
Aww, so lovely
erphiyary_whinky stated:
And I'm loving u more babyyyy
miss__dadzie stated:
Awww
abenakwabena_benedicta stated:
I can see the football talent in her
Kpeprosper stated:
nice
frank_mayaga stated:
She spoke well❤️
DWP Academy Member Biskit Wins Talented Kidz Season 15 With Her Unique Dance Skills
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Biskit, a member of the DWP Academy, who was named the winner of Talented Kidz Season 15 at the National Theatre.
At the competition's finale, the four finalists presented an incredible spectacle that left audiences in awe of their skills.
Following the release of recordings from the finals online, some social media users complimented Biskit for her inventiveness.
