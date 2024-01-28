Renowned social media sensation, Endurance Grand has unveiled a new hairstyle causing a frenzy online

The dancer who often spots a locked hairstyle admitted that she was bothered about what people around her would say about her new hairstyle

However, the need to unapologetically embrace her identity influenced her to do the big chop which has gotten many netizens talking

2024 came with a lot of changes for the popular dance collective DWP Academy as one of its brightest stars, Afronita announced her exit from the group.

Renowned choreographer and influencer, Endurance Grand, real name Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, who is still signed to the DWP collective has decided to do the big chop.

While many have applauded her for her bold decision, the reason given by Endurance as she unveiled her new hairstyle has gotten scores of her fans talking.

Endurance Grand unveils her new look Photo source: Instagram/endurancegrand

Source: Instagram

Endurance Grand justifies her big chop

According to Endurance Grand, she had been contemplating the idea of doing the big chop for a while.

"This BIG CHOP wasn’t an easy decision for me cause at some point I was bothered about what people around me would say about my look cause they are used to me having a particular look," the DWP Academy dancer revealed.

However, the dancer established in her post that the decision to cut her hair was to remind her and the over a million fans following her online to love themselves and ignore people’s perceptions about them.

In the new video posted online, Endurance Grand said the big chop decision is her way of embracing her identity, loving herself and feeling free to do what makes her happy.

Netizens react to Endurance Grand's big chop video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Endurance Grand's new look.

liyadances said:

Idk how long it's gonna take me to get used to seeing you like this but I LOVE THIS FOR YOUUUU

sylvia_arthur_monrex' wrote:

My role model now u resemble boy oo sha.... now u bi my uncle madam

dont4play noted:

So sad, When a girl wanna look like a boy

ah_dora quizzed:

What does she mean by embracing her identity… is she gay?? No offense just asking cos I’m confused

berrys_glamazon noted:

This our gal truely wants to become a man by all means . Ur matter don tire me o but I love u regardless

itsfafa_monteza added:

Cutting off the hair wouldn't be the problem but the caption??

