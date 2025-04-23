Mahama Receives 2 More Petitions For Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s Removal
The presidency has received two new petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.
The persons behind these latest petitions also remain unknown, like the earlier three petitions currently being considered.
Citi News reported that sources close to the matter say the current petitions cite allegations of misconduct and abuse of power.
This escalation follows President John Mahama's suspension of Torkonoo after the allegations against her were found to have substance.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.