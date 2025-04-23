The presidency has received two new petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The persons behind these latest petitions also remain unknown, like the earlier three petitions currently being considered.

The President John Mahama recieves two new petitions to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Source: UPSA/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that sources close to the matter say the current petitions cite allegations of misconduct and abuse of power.

This escalation follows President John Mahama's suspension of Torkonoo after the allegations against her were found to have substance.

Source: YEN.com.gh