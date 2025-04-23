Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye fired back at Ghanaian socialite Miz Debbie after she released a video saying Ghanaian television stations were doing her a favour by showing her movies without her consent

In response, Bimbo reposted her video onto her page and addressed the matter head-on and explaining why she was not happy about Ghanaian television stations showing her movies without approval

In the caption of the Instagram post, she fired back at Miz Debbie's ignorance and questioned her level of thinking

Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye has fired back at Ghanaian socialite Miz Debbie after she defended Ghanaian television stations for showing her movies without her approval, noting that they were doing her a favour.

Bimbo Ademoye fires back at Ghanaian socialite Miz Debbie over movie copyright. Image Credit: @miz_debbie and @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Bimbo's responce to Miz Debbie's comments

Bimbo Ademoye took to the comment section to respond to Miz Debbie's statements about Ghanaian YouTube channels and TV stations doing her a favour by showing her movies without her approval.

In the comment section of Miz Debbie's video post on her Instagram page, Bimbo noted that she was appalled by Miz Debbie's level of ignorance.

She went on to explain why the situation was frustrating to her, saying that she spent millions shooting her movies, and it was costly to her because these YouTube Channels owned by Ghanaian media houses were showing her movies and making millions off of it, which she could have benefited from.

"I am appalled by your level of ignorance! You set ring light to say what exactly! I spent my hard-earned millions to shoot a movie, put it on my channel and hope to make returns from views! Someone picks it up without my consent, posts on their platform, makes money off of it, which makes me lose millions, because those views could have gone to my channel and you have the audacity to say they're promoting me!! Promoting me by stealing from me? Are you kidding me! "

Bimbo's reply to Miz Debbie

Bimbo angrily lashed out at Miz Debbie and questioned whether she had a job, adding that she had been trying to be calm about the remarks she made in her video and about the entire situation.

"Do you have a job ma'am. I've been trying to be calm about this whole thing but if you wanna bring division between nigeria and ghana then let's go!!!!. Stop showing my movies on your tv stations!!! I said what I said!"

In the concluding parts of her message, Bimbo noted that she loved Ghana and that the country was her second home and at a point in her life, she grew up in Osu Oxford Street, precisely near the fast food restaurant, Papaye.

"I've always loved Ghana, matter of fact, it was my second home at some point when growing up. Osu, oxford street, near papaye to be exact."

Miz Debbie's response to Bimbo Ademoye

Sam, Kafui React to Bimbo's piracy complaint

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye raised concerns over the unauthorised showing of her movies on Ghanaian television stations and YouTube channels.

In a public post, Bimbo addressed her concerns to Kafui Danku, CEO of the National Film Authority (NFA), and Minister of Communications, Sam George. She expressed her frustration over Ghanaian TV stations airing her movies without her permission, calling for urgent intervention.

Kafui Danku and Sam George in Bimbo's comment section acknowledged the issue and assured her that the NFA was aware and taking steps to address it. Sam George also pledged his support, promising swift action.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh