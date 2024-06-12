Reggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy says he may be releasing a new album before the year ends

The musician shared a hint of the upcoming album in a recent interview with Asaase FM

The album will succeed his critically acclaimed 5th Dimension LP, which was considered for the Grammys

Ghanaian musician and the reigning TGMA Artiste of The Year, Stonebwoy, has opened up about his next studio album.

This comes after 5th Dimension, his critically acclaimed LP, which was released less than a year ago.

In a recent interview, Stonwbwoy shared a hint about his sixth studio album, exciting scores of fans.

Stonebwoy talks more about his 6th album

Speaking on the June 12 episode of the Asaase FM's morning show, Stonebwoy shared more details about highly anticipated tracks like the remix of Overlord featuring Larruso and Jamaican Dancehall star Jahmiel.

According to Stonebwoy, he has plans to release his next album this year.

This is not the first time the artiste has talked about the album. During his recent CNN African Voices documentary, the musician confirmed that he had begun working on the album, which will build on the strides of 5th Dimension.

In the documentary, he was seen working with Chichiching and Black H3ro. It's unclear whether the Jamaican dancehall stars would be recruited for the sixth studio album.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's upcoming album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's sixth studio album.

@theconnectonlin said:

Another Artist of the year award

@StreetisFuture wrote:

We are ready

@Dan2046474 commented:

Bobo talk say one must be on the same level with him before he will do what …

@Kojolanez noted:

ohhh another artiste of the year loading

@mal17796 added:

I can’t wait for a new album . BhimNatives are going to jump on it

Stonebwoy launches initiative for new artistes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had opened up about a new chapter under his record label, which will oversee the rise of some selected new artistes.

Stonebwoy is signed to his record label, Burnition Music Group, which partnered with Def Jam in 2022 before the rollout of his critically acclaimed 5th Dimension album.

Source: YEN.com.gh