Stonebwoy is set to roll out a new chapter of his Bhim Nation record label for uprising artistes

The reigning Artiste of the Year announced his plans during a recent interview on TV3

He expressed his longstanding commitment to support Ghanaian talents in more ways than one

Ghanaian artiste and the reigning Telecle Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, has always been a source of inspiration for young talents.

At the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards night, the musician took pride in brokering the union between viral dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi, with whom he has collaborated several times.

In a recent interview on TV3, Stonebwoy announced his new chapter, Bhimnation Next Generation, BNNG.

Stonebwoy details his vision for BNNG

Speaking to Berla Muni on TV3, Stonebwoy gave the backstory behind his new chapter, BNNG. He said,

We have a few artistes we are going to sign up. We are hoping to grow more people. We've done it before. We've always done it. We've always supported people behind the scenes and now we want to actually get it going. BNNG, Bhimnation Next Generation. So when you hear BNNG, you know that there are some sharp tooth to take over the world"

Stonebwoy is signed to his record label, Burnition Music Group, which partnered with Def Jam in 2022 before the rollout of his critically acclaimed 5th Dimension album.

The album featured stars like Angelique Kidjo and British Ghanaian rapper Stormzy.

In the past, the Artiste's label has been the bedrock for some young artistes, including Eye Judah, Kelvynboy and MTN Hitmaker Season Seven winner OV. However, it's crucial to note that the three artistes who joined Stonebwoy left the label under dramatic circumstances.

