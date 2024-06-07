Stonebwoy Announces New Arm For Uprising Artistes, Bhim Nation Next Generation
- Stonebwoy is set to roll out a new chapter of his Bhim Nation record label for uprising artistes
- The reigning Artiste of the Year announced his plans during a recent interview on TV3
- He expressed his longstanding commitment to support Ghanaian talents in more ways than one
Ghanaian artiste and the reigning Telecle Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, has always been a source of inspiration for young talents.
At the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards night, the musician took pride in brokering the union between viral dancers Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi, with whom he has collaborated several times.
In a recent interview on TV3, Stonebwoy announced his new chapter, Bhimnation Next Generation, BNNG.
Stonebwoy details his vision for BNNG
Speaking to Berla Muni on TV3, Stonebwoy gave the backstory behind his new chapter, BNNG. He said,
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
We have a few artistes we are going to sign up. We are hoping to grow more people. We've done it before. We've always done it. We've always supported people behind the scenes and now we want to actually get it going. BNNG, Bhimnation Next Generation. So when you hear BNNG, you know that there are some sharp tooth to take over the world"
Stonebwoy is signed to his record label, Burnition Music Group, which partnered with Def Jam in 2022 before the rollout of his critically acclaimed 5th Dimension album.
The album featured stars like Angelique Kidjo and British Ghanaian rapper Stormzy.
In the past, the Artiste's label has been the bedrock for some young artistes, including Eye Judah, Kelvynboy and MTN Hitmaker Season Seven winner OV. However, it's crucial to note that the three artistes who joined Stonebwoy left the label under dramatic circumstances.
Stonebwoy's biggest fan in Germany emerges
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a super-fan in Germany had expressed her undying love for Stonebwoy and her loyalty to the musician's thriving fan movement, BhimNation.
According to the middle-aged woman, she adores Stonebwoy for his intelligence. She added that the actor's latest hit tracks, Ekelebe, Overlord, and Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo, are part of her all-time favourites.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh