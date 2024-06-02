Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy bagged the ultimate award at the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA)

The Ekelebe hitmaker was adjudged the Artist of the Year after winning seven awards as fellow musician King Promise who was in close competition with him, bagged six awards that night

Many people have congratulated the Bhim leader after having a fruitful year in review

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy was adjudged the Artist of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Stonebwoy at the 25th TGMA. Image Credit: @GHMusicAwards

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy was the 25th TGMA Artist of the Year

When the winner of the Artist of the Year category was announced, Stonebwoy's head was down, and many people on social media speculated that he was praying.

The moment the winner was announced and it was him, he rose up his head and walked briskly to the stage to receive his award.

Stonebwoy was on stage with his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, his team, and his dearest fans of the Bhim movement.

The Into The Future hitmaker gave a heartwarming speech thanking many people who made achieving this award possible.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy beat rapper Black Sherif, singer King Promise, singer Kuami Eugene, gospel musician Nacee and rapper Sarkodie to win the ultimate award.

Also, Stonebwoy won seven awards before being adjudged the Artist of the Year, with singer King Promise bagging six awards, making the two musicians the two contenders for the ultimate award at the 25th TGMA.

Below is a post confirming that Stonebwoy was the winner of Artist of the Year.

Reactions to Stonebwoy winning the Artist of the Year

Below are the congratulatory messages:

@TerkpeteyDugba1 said:

Congratulations @stonebwoy AOTY #25thTGMA

@EdwinBurniton1 said:

God Bless Telecel. God Bless TGMA. GOD BLESS STONEBWOY.

@glauryah_arday said:

He deserves it and more❤️‍❤️‍

@GeorgeAnagli said:

Artiste of The Year - Stonebwoy. Well deserved!!

Below is a video of Stonebwoy being announced as the 25th TGMA Artist of the Year.

Another video of Stonebwoy being celebrated as the Artist of the Year.

"Stonebwoy will win only three out his 13 nominations": Industry insider

YEN.com.gh reported that the TGMA 2024 is set to commence on June 1, 2024, and ahead of the awards show, music executive and industry insider Chris Tsormanah dropped some scoops.

The music executive has predicted Stonebwoy to win only three or possibly four out of his 13 nominations at the TGMA.

He mentioned that Stonebwoy was going to win the Reggae Dancehall Artiste Of The Year Category and two other awards.

Chris Tsormanah made this known during a conversation with YEN.com.gh and predicted King Promise would win three out of his six nominations.

Source: YEN.com.gh