Stonebwoy has cleared the air about his perceived role in Shatta Wale's cancelled show at the University of Ghana

Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy of leveraging the powers that be to cancel his show because it clashed with his

Stonebwoy rubbished the accusations in a recent interview with Asaase FM

On June 8, Stonebwoy performed at the Univeristy of Ghana Legon at Liman Hall's Artiste night.

Shatta Wale's performance, which was supposed to happen on the same day at another show on campus, was cancelled by the Dean of Students.

In a recent interview, Stonebwoy spoke to several accusations from Shatta Wale related to the cancelled show.

Stonebwoy rubbishes Shatta Wale's accusations

Shatta Wale complained in live interaction that Stonebwoy had leveraged his friends in higher places to call off his show.

A report by entertainment show host Ola Michael also argued that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had signed a bond preventing them from playing shows together following the gun-drawing incident in 2019.

Stonebwoy said he had nothing to do with the show's cancellation.

"It's like waking up in the morning and being accused of having extra powers, he clarified in a recent interview with Asaase FM.

Stonebwoy said he was surprised to discover the accusations despite the Dean of Students' statement that the cancellation was based on the organizers' failure to comply with the University's protocols.

That's why I hate to explain. Even after the Dean and etc have come to speak on the truth of the matter, you'll find out that those who disbelived and cast me out are refusing to render apologies. That's their mentality and I have nothing to do with that at all.

Fans react to Stonebwoy's response to Shatta Wale's accusations.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's response.

@Jameson53873123 added:

I like the way he speaks when he sees cameras but behind the scenes he always cry

@clemzeli9 commented:

Whatever u do follow a wise musician oo. See how stonebowy is speaking lot of sense nd class nd the other one , let me leave it here .

@agaciou commented:

Chale school good o

@WebkidAfrika added:

Stonebwoy dey act holy Infront of the camera dey baffle.. Wicked !!

Stonebwoy shades Shatta Wale on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonewboy had shared some snide statements during his performance, which caused a stir online amid Shatta Wale's accusations.

During his performance, Stonebwoy asked the audience to wave their phone lights. He said:

"There's no thief in Limann. Put up your phones. There's no thief artiste. There's no thief guy in Limann."

