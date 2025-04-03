Agya Koo has responded to the backlash he recently received for complaining about the bad roads in Ghana

The Kumawood actor noted that he had been a big advocate for better roads in the country for a very long time

Agya Koo said he was very vocal and passionate about the sad state of some roads in Ghana during the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) regime

Veteran Ghanaian actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has responded to the backlash he recently received after complaining about the dire state of some roads in the rural areas of the country.

Agya Koo addresses critics after receiving backlash for complaining about bad roads in Ghana. Photo source: @real_agya_koo

Source: Twitter

The Kumawood movie legend took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share an old video of himself complaining about the roads in the Kwabre and Manso communities in the Ashanti Region of Ghana during an interview on the Kumasi-based radio station, Angel FM.

In the video, the comic actor questioned Ghanaian leaders for failing to rehabilitate the roads in those communities despite being outspoken in public.

He also appealed to the politicians to undertake developmental projects on the roads to avoid bad situations in the future.

Addressing the recent criticisms, Agya Koo dismissed claims that he was hypocritical for choosing to speak out about bad roads during President John Dramani Mahama's second tenure when he was quiet during former President Nana Akufo-Addo's term in office.

The veteran actor noted that he had been a big advocate for better roads in the country for a very long time. He said he was very vocal and passionate about the sad state of some roads in Ghana during the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) regime and did not suddenly care about the issue because President Mahama returned to power.

Agya Koo with former President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Photo source: @real_agya_koo and @NAkufoAddo

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, Agya Koo wrote:

"I understand that some of you might think I'm hypocritical for speaking out now, but I want to remind you that I've been advocating for better roads. I spoke about this issue on Angel FM during Nana Akufo-Addo's government. I'm not just starting to care about this issue; I've been passionate about it for a long time. So, please 🙏 Abeg. Let us all stand for the truth."

Agya Koo's remarks come after he received criticism from many Ghanaians after he shared his experience of using the road in Akyem Edubiase, a town in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency, in a video he shared on social media.

The comic actor complained that heaps of sand had gathered along the Akyem Edubiase roads, making the stretch narrower and dangerous for drivers and pedestrians to use.

Agya Koo, who is a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) appealed to the authorities, including the Member of Parliament for the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency and former Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to fix the roads in the community.

Check out Agya Koo's social media post below:

Agya Koo's response to backlash stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

BenjaminSedzro commented:

"Stick to comedy!!!!! Stomach politics dey vex me pass."

MonnAbraham said:

"Nobody cares. You’ve lost it already. There’s no going back. It’s gone."

ISenameh38009 commented:

"You are a big hypocrite, you didn’t see that road for 8 years when the good for nothing government was in power?"

Agya Koo speaks about daughter's music interest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo spoke about his daughter's music interest and responded to claims that he did not support it.

The comic actor noted that he wanted his daughter, Maame Brago, to continue schooling and excel in academia.

Agya Koo said his daughter and her mom were secretly working on the music career without informing him.

Source: YEN.com.gh