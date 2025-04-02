Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah is trending online following news that Ghana’s Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is sick

To set the records straight, Apostle Owusu Bempah denied having made a prophecy that the Vice President would die

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments by Apostle Owusu Bempah

Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has reacted to a viral video circulating online regarding an alleged prophetic declaration he made about Ghana’s Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

In that video, Apostle Owusu Bempah while preaching announced that he foresaw a funeral would be organised at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

He then went on to say that in his vision a black cloth had been wrapped at the Jubilee House.

Setting the records straight, Apostle Owusu Bempah, in an interview denied making a prophetic declaration to the effect that the Vice President would die.

He explained that he was not even aware that Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was ill until he was informed by a colleague.

Apostle Owusu Bempah said his naysayers were behind this falsehood simply to create disaffection for him.

"I don't understand why some people would deliberately edit the video and post it online. I don't even know it. I haven't prophesied that the Vice President is about to die. I did not even hear that she was unwell."

Apostle anoints Mahama for the presidency

Apostle Owusu Bempah was among the men of God who prophesied that the former president would win the 2024 presidential elections.

According to Owusu Bempah, God has handed the country over to Mahama because of his kind-heartedness.

He assured the NDC presidential candidate that no machinations by his rivals would be successful in changing the will of God.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Owusu Bempah's clarification

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended Apostle Owusu Bempah for his clarification.

Captain Akpalu wrote:

"I think this prophecy is not today Akufo Addo regime."

Nana replied:

"Daddy that video is old video. Dont mind them. i knew my papa has not said anything. No one can disgrace you because you have God with you always. Amen."

ON God Nana Boateng replied:

"Is rtv alive?? ooh don't worry Apostle only ten people watch that station even those people at that time were not using phone."

stilljettabi reacted:

"You’ve not seen anything yet. This is the beginning of things to come."

kizzyd8 commented:

"Daddy don’t mind them. You are indeed a good man of God."

Prophet Nana Sei prophesies doom about Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie, founder and Leader of Potter's City has prophesied doom about the nation.

In a video on X Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie said 2025 will be a difficult year, and everyone must be ready to tighten their belts.

He said President-elect John Mahama must also reintroduce road tolls after maintaining the e-levy.

