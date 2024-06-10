Stonebwoy is ready to take Baba Sadiq on after the latter's detracting comments and accusations against him

The musician has filed a lawsuit seeking three million cedis in damages, among other demands

He has also begged the court to order Sadiq to apologise for his posts and delete them

Stonebwoy's road to becoming the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year deepened the divide between the artiste and some industry personalities, including 3Music Founder Baba Sadiq.

This comes after Sadiq launched his campaign backing King Promise for the Artiste of the Year award.

Soon after Sadiq's campaign launched, he accused Stonebwoy of verbally abusing his wife on the phone.

Stonebwoy drags Baba Sadiq to court

Sadiq's attack on Stonebwoy came after the artiste declined to perform at a concert in April. Baba Sadiq, who is on NDC's ticket to contest the parliamentary seat in the area, organized the concert.

Baba Sadiq accused Stonebwoy of disrespecting his wife because he wasn't comfortable with the politician's bid to back King Promise for Artiste of the Year.

In a writ, Stonebwoy pled the court to order Baba Sadiq to delete his online posts, accusing him of disrespecting his wife and offer an apology for his accusations. He also sought three million in damages for the harm Baba Sadiq's posts caused to his reputation.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's defamation suit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's lawsuit against Sadiq.

@_Kojo_Abrantie said:

Right way to go enough of this unwarranted hate and disrespect

@pAttyfRenzy wrote:

That be all..... he said, I said no dey need. Go to court, judge to decide!

@Ginkor4 commented:

Soft money! Ego win too!

@SIKAENA1 added:

Did Baba Sadiq say anything

