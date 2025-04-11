A young Ghanaian lady has generated huge talking points on social media over her national service posting

This comes as she was seen expressing her disappointment after being posted to a school in a rural area without proper facilities to work as a teacher

Social media users who took to the comments section shared their opinions on the issues raised by the lady regarding her NSS

A young Ghanaian lady who recently completed tertiary education has triggered reactions online after showing where she currently works as a national service personnel.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady posted a short clip showing her arrival at the school where she was posted as a teacher.

A young lady who was posted to teach in a rural area complains in the video. Photo credit: @sandyasaama/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady who was taken aback cried out over the dilapidated structures being used as classrooms.

She also complained about how long it takes her to get to her place of work due to the bad nature of the road.

Although she failed to mention the town where she was posted for her national service, the cocoa trees beside the classroom made it obvious that she was doing her national service in a farming community.

A Ghanaian teacher teaching her students in a classroom. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

She also posted another video showing how she commutes from her house to the school on a motorbike, having to navigate through muddy and untarred roads.

The video, which had raked in over 5,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing this report, was captioned:

“The teachers’ bungalow is the one behind.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the NSS postings

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the concerns raised by the lady regarding her national service posting.

Whereas some netizens tried convincing her to seek reposting and venture into farming, others also urged her not to forget the main reason she was posted there, which was to teach schoolchildren.

Samasparks indicated:

“Congrats. Back in the day, we had to water our classroom every morning and afternoon. Fast forward a bit, and I ended up studying Economics and Geography for my undergrad, then did a two-year Master’s in Geography and Rural Development. I even landed a full scholarship for a PhD at one of Canada’s top universities… imagine if no teacher had committed to teaching in the village!! As long as there is a community with a school, definitely there must be teachers to teach such children."

MTN stated:

“You are very lucky. I left home at 5:00 AM yesterday all the way from Begoro through Nkawkaw to Mmradan in Kwahu Afram Plains South and I’m still at Ekye waiting for the ferry to cross back to Nkawkaw.”

5:30 pm reacted:

“I did mine at a village like this with no network. I was the only one who went because all my colleagues went for reposting. Typical of Western Region. The headmaster couldn't even spell crocodile.”

Prospee reacted:

“Yes, some of us attended our basic school in a village with structures like this, and we all wrote the same BECE. We got to SHS before seeing electricity.”

Richkidmedia stated:

“This generation — everything we will post on social media. So madam, what will you do about it? Are you going to use your NSS salary to support them?”

Lady delights over the place of posting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was overjoyed after being posted to a basic school for her one-year mandatory national service.

The video showed the young lady in a visibly excited mood, urging her followers to start calling her madam.

The lady opened up about her desire to teach Religious and Moral Education.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh