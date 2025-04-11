Ghanaian media personality Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has become the celebrity style crush for the week

Efia Odo has mesmerised fashion lovers with her designer ensemble and matching bag for her recent photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's daring look and glamorous hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian socialite and television personality Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo, has captivated the internet with her daring outfit shortly after declaring her newfound faith.

The freak hitmaker, who is renowned for her bold and confident fashion choices, exuded elegance during her latest photoshoot, donning a radiant, short knitted jumpsuit that accentuated her figure.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo looks flawless in a short jumpsuit for her latest photoshoot after she renewed her faith. Photo credit: @efia_odo.

Source: Instagram

In this vibrant ensemble, Efia Odo intentionally left several buttons undone, allowing her smooth, flawless skin to take center stage.

Her hair was styled in a captivating centre-part with flowing, colorful waves that beautifully complemented the outfit's lively hues.

The main host of the "Rants, Bants, and Confessions" podcast showcased her glamorous side through expertly applied makeup that seamlessly blended with her complexion, enhancing her natural beauty with striking long eyelashes and meticulously defined eyebrows that showcased her facial structure.

Efia Odo adorned herself with exquisite gold jewelry, including a statement necklace, elegant earrings, a sophisticated wristwatch, and fashionable rings that added a touch of luxury to her overall appearance.

Proudly representing her Ghanaian heritage, she completed the look with eye-catching green open-toe strappy heels and elegantly held a chic white designer bag.

Efia Odo flaunts her fine legs

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's elegant outfit and matching hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

enioluwaofficial stated:

"You Know Already!🔥❤️🔒."

pretty_hauwie stated:

"I love green 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

enockkyei130 stated:

"She's growing old gradually..not in a bad way, please 😂."

kwamedapaah116 stated:

"You’re so very naturally beautifully gorgeously s3xy Efia❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍."

datzongoboi stated:

"Tight 🔥."

sarfo__69 stated:

"@efia_odo you're the true definition of shmexy what!!!"

honourable_coco

"The standard 😍😍😍."

pappykeybw stated:

"Efia Odo… wo ho y3 f3 paaa (in Mama Pat’s voice)."

bigcaptila stated:

"My everyday crush❤️🥹."

je_mappelle_eclippx

"Efi ya odo ey, efi ya do. Efi yaaa wo ho y3 f3 paaa🙌👏❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Efia Odo trends with her leather pants

Ghanaian fashion sensation Efia Odo turned heads in a strapless bustier paired with sleek leather pants for an enchanting date night.

Her designer clutch purse matched her skintight pants perfectly, accentuating her enviable curves.

With grace, Efia Odo posed while playfully adjusting her lustrous side-parted hair, all while maintaining her flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Efia Odo rocks a tweed dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, who made a bold fashion statement at the opening of her friend Salma Mumin's new shop.

Dressed in an opulent outfit and designer shoes that exuded sophistication, Efia Odo embraced the occasion and left a lasting impression.

Social media users expressed their admiration for Efia Odo's exquisite look as they rallied to support Salma Mumin on her exciting new venture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh