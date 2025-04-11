"Repented" Socialite Efia Odo Flaunts Her Flawless Skin in a Tight Jumpsuit: "Baddie For Christ"
- Ghanaian media personality Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has become the celebrity style crush for the week
- Efia Odo has mesmerised fashion lovers with her designer ensemble and matching bag for her recent photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's daring look and glamorous hairstyle on Instagram
Ghanaian socialite and television personality Andrea Owusu, widely known as Efia Odo, has captivated the internet with her daring outfit shortly after declaring her newfound faith.
The freak hitmaker, who is renowned for her bold and confident fashion choices, exuded elegance during her latest photoshoot, donning a radiant, short knitted jumpsuit that accentuated her figure.
In this vibrant ensemble, Efia Odo intentionally left several buttons undone, allowing her smooth, flawless skin to take center stage.
Her hair was styled in a captivating centre-part with flowing, colorful waves that beautifully complemented the outfit's lively hues.
Ghanaian singer Efya looks spectacular in a stylish deep-plunge neckline dress for her 38th birthday shoot
The main host of the "Rants, Bants, and Confessions" podcast showcased her glamorous side through expertly applied makeup that seamlessly blended with her complexion, enhancing her natural beauty with striking long eyelashes and meticulously defined eyebrows that showcased her facial structure.
Efia Odo adorned herself with exquisite gold jewelry, including a statement necklace, elegant earrings, a sophisticated wristwatch, and fashionable rings that added a touch of luxury to her overall appearance.
Proudly representing her Ghanaian heritage, she completed the look with eye-catching green open-toe strappy heels and elegantly held a chic white designer bag.
Efia Odo flaunts her fine legs
Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's elegant outfit and matching hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
enioluwaofficial stated:
"You Know Already!🔥❤️🔒."
pretty_hauwie stated:
"I love green 🔥🔥🔥🔥."
enockkyei130 stated:
"She's growing old gradually..not in a bad way, please 😂."
Kwame A Plus's wife Akosua Vee looks exquisite in a long-sleeve corseted kente gown for her birthday shoot
kwamedapaah116 stated:
"You’re so very naturally beautifully gorgeously s3xy Efia❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍."
datzongoboi stated:
"Tight 🔥."
sarfo__69 stated:
"@efia_odo you're the true definition of shmexy what!!!"
honourable_coco
"The standard 😍😍😍."
pappykeybw stated:
"Efia Odo… wo ho y3 f3 paaa (in Mama Pat’s voice)."
bigcaptila stated:
"My everyday crush❤️🥹."
je_mappelle_eclippx
"Efi ya odo ey, efi ya do. Efi yaaa wo ho y3 f3 paaa🙌👏❤️."
Check out the photos below:
Efia Odo trends with her leather pants
Ghanaian fashion sensation Efia Odo turned heads in a strapless bustier paired with sleek leather pants for an enchanting date night.
Her designer clutch purse matched her skintight pants perfectly, accentuating her enviable curves.
With grace, Efia Odo posed while playfully adjusting her lustrous side-parted hair, all while maintaining her flawless makeup.
Check out the photos below:
Efia Odo rocks a tweed dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, who made a bold fashion statement at the opening of her friend Salma Mumin's new shop.
Dressed in an opulent outfit and designer shoes that exuded sophistication, Efia Odo embraced the occasion and left a lasting impression.
Social media users expressed their admiration for Efia Odo's exquisite look as they rallied to support Salma Mumin on her exciting new venture.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh
Samuel Gitonga (Copy editor) Samuel Gitonga is a Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh. He holds a Bachelor of Broadcast Journalism Degree from the Multimedia University of Kenya. He has over 7 years’ experience in the digital journalism industry. He started out his career at the Kenya News Agency and proceeded to work for several reputable media outlets in Nairobi.