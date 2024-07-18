Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, who says she is on a strict diet, has shown off her abs in trending photos

The fashionista wore a body-clinching dress styled with an expensive Yves Saint Laurent bag

Some fashion lovers have commented on Efia Odo's unique long dress and flawless beauty

Ghanaian socialite and video vixen Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, is the go-to celebrity to follow for decent church dressing style inspiration.

The Freak hitmaker recently wore an elegant sleeveless dress, highlighting her abs, as she posed gorgeously for the cameras.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo flaunts her abs in a stylish dress worn to church. Photo credit: @efia_odo.

Efia Odo looked charming in an expensive frontal lace, side-parted curly hairstyle, and perfect skin tone makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

The chief executive officer of the latest plush restaurant in East Legon styled her look with a red Yves Saint Laurent bag, which matched her red strappy heels.

Efia Odo accessorised her look with simple silver Chanel earrings and a bracelet for this photoshoot.

Ghanaians react to Efia Odo's stylish outfit

Imorris_photography stated:

"She swallowed the last beauty pill for all the Efia’s/Afia’s"

Yolandaamina stated:

"You’re naturally beautiful, also the cloth look good on you but don’t be offended is that 6 packs?"

mahaliaakatugba stated:

"Your abs girl ❤️‍"

Veenaofficial stated:

"You look amazing baby "

Themcjeromegh stated:

"Giiiirrrrrlll you've got the cuts on your tummy showing... shiiit sis got 9 packs , you extra 3"

nainy_45 stated:

"You know how powerful you are when a lil mama will sit down and record a song about you for hours,that even if they had spent time with satan they couldn’t have gotten a single verse ! A woman of wisdom and few words"

Efia Odo steals the spotlight at the 25th TGMA

Efia Odo was among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which was held on June 1, 2024.

She recently wore a cleavage-baring corseted gown with a giant sleeve to the star-studded red carpet event.

