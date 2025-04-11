Appiah Stadium, in a video, encountered Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's Lady Julia Osei Tutu

The political commentator threw his blazer on the floor for the Asantehene's wife to step on it as she went to sit in her car

Appiah Stadium later ignored Lady Julia's military personnel and shouted praises to her and an individual in front of the car

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, had a public encounter with Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, at an event on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Appiah Stadium throws his blazer on the floor during an encounter with Otumfuo's wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, in public. Photo source: @dek360ghana

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the staunch supporter of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not contain his excitement as he spotted leaving the Helmut Kutin resource center in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Appiah Stadium, who had been waiting among a crowd alongside his associate Kwame Ahenfie, loudly showered praise on Otumfuo's wife as she hugged a woman while she prepared to sit inside a Rolls-Royce.

The political commentator threw his blazer on the floor for Lady Julia Osei Tutu, in a bid to get her to step on it and give him her attention. However, one of Otumfuo's wife's bodyguards picked the blazer from the floor and threw it back to him.

Appiah Stadium interacts with Davido after his arrival in Ghana for Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration event. Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Appiah Stadium was also prevented from getting closer to Lady Julia by military personnel as part of her security protocol. As Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's wife sat inside the Rolls Royce, the political commentator ignored the security personnel and rushed to the front of the car to continue shouting praises as another unidentified personality exited the Helmut Kutin resource center.

The political commentator's presence at the Helmut Kutin resource center in Kumasi comes a day after he attended the celebration of life ceremony of the late business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

During his appearance at the celebration of life ceremony, the staunch NDC supporter made the headlines as he chased President John Dramani Mahama's car as the country's leader exited the event grounds.

He was also involved in a heated exchange with Osei Kwame Despite and appeared to insult him in a video that trended on social media.

Watch the video below:

Appiah's encounter with Otumfuo's wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

GigattD commented:

"But don’t we have pressing issues we can talk about than always Appiah Stadium this and that?"

mrasamoahhh wrote:

"Wasn’t he in Accra like 5 minutes ago?"

Kobbymens8 commented:

"What is Appiah Stadium's role in this country? I wanna know."

secrete_societ said:

"Aah wait ooo, how many Appiah Stadiums do we have? The man is everywhere!"

Kevin117069 said:

"Eii this Appiah Stadium man he dey fit teleport anaa? Cos...🤣😂 Check like he pass MTN sef."

Appiah Stadium clarifies incident with Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium clarified the incident between him and businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite at Alhaji Asoma Banda's celebration of life event.

In a video, the political commentator denied making disrespectful remarks during his interaction with Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Appiah Stadium shared that he had no interest in insulting prominent individuals and warned bloggers against publishing fake stories about him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh