Lysa TerKeurst is a renowned Christian author, speaker, and the founder of Proverbs 31 Ministries. She has undergone tremendous transformations in her personal life, as evidenced by her marriage to Chaz Adams and her previous relationship with ex-husband Art TerKeurst. Explore details about Lysa Terkeurst's husband, Chaz, and the story behind her divorce from Art.

Lysa TerKeurst and her husband Chaz Adams holding each other (L). The couple posing for a pic in winter clothes (R). Photo: @lysaterkeurst on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Lysa TerKeurst is a best-selling Christian author, speaker, and the founder of Proverbs 31 Ministries.

She was married to her ex-husband, Art Terkeurst, for 29 years before their divorce .

. Lisa and Art Terkeurst divorced due to his infidelity and struggles with addiction .

and . Lysa Terkeurst and Chaz Adams tied the knot in January 2024 in France.

Chaz Adams is a former worship pastor and the founder of the non-profit organisation The Legacy Coalition.

Lysa TerKeurst's profile summary

Full name Lysa TerKeurst Gender Female Date of birth 21 July 1969 Age 55 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Tallahassee, Florida, United States Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Education Furman University Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Chaz Adams Children 5 Occupation Author, speaker Instagram @lysaterkeurst Facebook @lysaterkeurst

Background of Lysa TerKeurst's husband, Chaz Adams

Chaz Adams is a former American pastor and the founder of The Legacy Coalition, a non-profit organisation that supports families and communities. As a former pastor, he has been instrumental in guiding believers toward spiritual growth.

Chaz lives a low-key life, and specific details about his background, including his date of birth, parents, siblings, and education, are not in the public domain.

How did Chaz Adams and Lysa TerKeurst meet?

Lysa TerKeurst and her husband, Chaz Adams, during a vacation (L) and the Christmas season (R). Photo: @lysaterkeurst on Instagram (modified by author)

Lysa met Chaz Adams on a dating app in early 2023, a platform she initially hesitated to use. She involved her girlfriends throughout the dating process to ensure a discerning approach. During an October 2024 interview with Church Leaders, the American author remarked:

I don't particularly love our story, being that we met on a dating app, because I always said I will never go on dating apps.

Lysa and Chaz's relationship blossomed, leading to their engagement in the autumn of 2023. The pair initially chose to keep their engagement private, only sharing the news with close friends and relatives. In June 2023, the author made their relationship public through an Instagram video, writing:

The hard parts of our story aren’t the end of our story. If you would have told me this years ago, I would have thought that sounds good in theory but it’s not my reality....But in time, He wrote a story that was the sweetest surprise.

Chaz Adams and Lysa TerKeurst's wedding

In January 2024, Lysa and Chaz tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in the French Alps, France.

Lysa TerKeurst and Chaz Adams during their wedding in the French Alps, France. Photo: @lysaterkeurst on Instagram (modified by author)

Their families, including Lysa's children and grandchildren, witnessed the vow exchange. The Proverbs 31 Ministries founder posted a series of images from the big day on her Facebook.

Lysa Terkeurst's divorce story

Lysa and Art TerKeurst were married for 29 years and have five adult children. Lysa publicly announced her decision to divorce Art in 2017 as a result of his alleged infidelity and struggles with addiction.

Despite these obstacles, the pair sought reconciliation and renewed their vows in December 2018, symbolising their restored commitment to their marriage.

In an Instagram post, the American author explained why she decided to save her marriage, writing:

Many people have asked why I stayed and fought for my marriage. The answer to that is as complicated and intricate as trying to understand what makes a massive ocean pull back and stop at the shore...So why did I stay? I was given that chance. I love Art. And I've discovered imperfect love is still full of sacred possibilities, redemptive strength, its own kind of purity.

However, the reconciliation was short-lived. In January 2022, Lysa revealed that she had filed for divorce again, citing Art's continued patterns of behaviour that she believed violated their marriage covenant.

Lysa TerKeurst in a brown coat and taking a selfie. Photo: @lysaterkeurst on Instagram (modified by author)

Court filings later revealed that Art had spent more than $118,000 on an extramarital affair with a lady he met through SugarDaddy.com, a dating site.

During the divorce proceedings, the American author counterclaimed Art's request for alimony, citing infidelity. In general, North Carolina law prohibits alimony when infidelity is involved.

FAQs

Who is Lysa TerKeurst? She is a prominent Christian author, speaker, and the founder of Proverbs 31 Ministries. Who is Lysa TerKeurst's husband? The author's husband is Chaz Adams. The two have been married since January 2024. How did Lysa and Chaz meet? The couple met through a dating app. Where was Chaz Adams and Lysa TerKeurst's wedding held? They exchanged their vows in a stunning ceremony in the French Alps, France. Who was Chaz Adams' first wife? Chaz Adams' first wife's identity is not publicly known, and he has kept that aspect of his life private. Who is Lysa TerKeurst's ex-husband, Art? Art TerKeurst is an entrepreneur who owns and operates Chick-fil-A Waverly FSR in the United States. Why did Lysa and Art TerKeurst divorce? Lysa revealed that she pursued a divorce from her husband due to his infidelity and struggles with addiction.

Lysa TerKeurst's husband, Chaz Adams, is a former worship pastor and the founder of the non-profit organisation The Legacy Coalition. The pair met in 2023 via a dating app and tied the knot in January 2024 in a spectacular private wedding ceremony in the French Alps, France.

