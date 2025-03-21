Several moments of Bills founder Richard Nii Amah Quaye's explanation for his wealth continue to surface online

A new report indicates that the entrepreneur was once a peddler of local gin, Akpeteshie in Jamestown

This has garnered significant traction on social media as Ghaains continues to obsess about his source of wealth

Ghanaian entrepreneur Richard Nii Armah Quaye is about to host one of the most talked about events in Ghana's history at Independence Square - his 40th birthday.

Influential personalities across the continent from Nigerian business mogul Aliko Dangote to Tanzanian influencer Diamond Platinumz are expected to be at the event.

Before the birthday, NIi Armah Quaye who owes several businesses including Quick Credit, a micro-finance company which rebranded to Bills, splashed millions on a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet.

His display of wealth has got many obsessing over his background and income streams.

In a recent issue of the Business and Financial Times, Richard Nii Armah Quaye detailed his journey to his billion.

According to the Bills founder, he had to sell local gin (akpeteshie) at a point in his life at Korle Gonno.

He talked about his humble beginning in a sit-down with media executive Bola Ray. In the same interview, Nii Armah Quaye recounted his days as a dishwasher when he was trying to build his fortunes.

Richard Nii Armah noted that he was a diligent and hardworking employee who could wash five thousand plates daily.

His humble beginnings helped him to build his business empire. By 27, he had become a millionaire and now that he has made a billion, Richard Nii Armah Quaye says he's considering retiring.

Bills founder dines with Kwame Despite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Armah Quaye had personally called on Osei Kwame Despite to invite him to his upcoming birthday.

A video of the business moguls which has surfaced on social media triggered conversations about the Bills founder's wealth.

The 40-year-old billionaire was spotted with the Despite as they enjoyed a meal together ahead of the party.

